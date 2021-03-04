MahaJob Portal 2021: Online registration on mahaTMT.maharashtra.gov.in

Maharashtra Mahajob Portal Online | Mahajob Portal Online Registration | mahaTMT.maharashtra.gov.in portal
We are all currently aware of the state of unemployment in our country; All of us are in dire need of an increase in employment ideas. After the unemployment situation in Mumbai, CM of Maharashtra has started this great initiative through which people will get good employment opportunities. In this article, we will share information about the same Mahajob Portal 2021. We have mentioned each and every detail about the plan such as the implementation process, application process, sector, and also a step-by-step guide to find the right job.
Mahajob Portal 2021
Mahajob Portal Residents nearby were motivated to offer work opportunities. This helped in recruiting talented, semi-talented and uneducated representatives. Contestants can go after the posts in 17 divisions which are accessible on the entry way. These include designing, calculating, materials and medicine, among others. The entry makes the opening of neighborhood labor and occupation accessible to target organizations and laborers. The website is a joint effort between the Department of Industry, the Department of Labor and, Skill Development– Entrepreneurship of Government of Maharashtra.
Information required to apply for MahaJob portal
Job seekers need the following information to register themselves on the MahaJob portal: –
- Full Name
- Mobile number for otp
- E mail ID
- Educational qualification extension
- Photo and required documents
Description of MahaJob portal
|Name
|Mahajob Portal 2021
|Launched by
|CM of Maharashtra
|The beneficiaries
|Unemployed people of maharashtra
|an objective
|Providing a specific website to find a job
|official site
|https://mahaTMT.maharashtra.gov.in/
Required documents
Following is the list of documents required to register themselves on the MahaJob portal: –
- domicile certificate
- You have educational certificate
- (10th grade marksheet and pass certificate,
- 12th grade marksheet and pass certificate,
- Bachelor’s marksheet,
- Post-graduation marksheet
- Any other educational qualification marksheet or certificate)
- Skill certificate
- Passport size photo
- Aadhar card
Purpose of MahaJob portal scheme 2021
The plan has several objectives. Some of the objectives of the government are given below: –
- The website will act as a link between job seekers and entrepreneurs.
- The website will also help reduce the distance between demand and supply of manpower in a variety of skills.
- This website will help industries in hiring people without any hassle.
- The website will help in the operation of the company
- Most importantly, the website will help in better acquisition of manpower.
Benefits of Maharashtra Mahajob Portal
Has many benefits Mahajob Portal Which will be launched by the concerned authorities, such as: –
- CM Uddhav Thackeray formally proposed on 6 July 2020 Mahajob Portal Jobless competitors.
- The Ministry of Industry has sanctioned Rs. 16,000 crores Rs.
- The state government of Maharashtra hopes that enterprises in the state will give 80% of the business to the local people.
- Now the Maharashtra government has proposed to introduce a bill in the state legislative body on the lines of Andhra Pradesh for reservation of 80% employment for the local people.
- The Maha Jobs portal is an activity satisfying the pre-survey guarantee given by the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress to save 80% employment for the local people.
Implementation of Maha TMT scheme
MIDC directed the Human Resource Survey 2020 after reviving 65,000 modern units after ignoring the COVID-19 lockdown standards in Maharashtra. Out of these 65,000 units, about 3,300 units have reacted. These mechanical units have demonstrated the prerequisites of around 50,000 delegates. Of these, 70% are talented and semi talented while 30% are disabled. Modern units that are arranged in MIDC mechanical homes, such as outsiders, can list themselves on this Maha Jobs entryway for enrollment. This will erase the difference between job seekers and job divers.
Sectors present
The following fields are available in the Maha TMT portal: –
- Aerospace and aviation
- Costumes
- Motor vehicle
- Capital goods
- Electronics & Hardware
- Food Processing
- Mango
- Instrumentation, Automation, Monitoring and Communication
- iron Steel
- IT ITES
- Leather
- life science
- Logistics
- Paints and coatings
- Power
- Strategic manufacturing
- Textile and handloom
Registration process at mahaTMT.maharashtra.gov.in 2021
To register yourself, you have to follow the simple procedure given below: –
- Jobseeker online registration form will appear
- enter your-
- Click on Presented
- Login using your credentials
- You have to create your profile
- Upload your documents
- enter the following-
Procedure for search TMT at mahaTMT.maharashtra.gov.in
If you want to find a job and you have to follow the simple procedure given below: –
- Login using your credentials
- Click on the option named “search Jobs”
- Jobs will be displayed on your screen
- You can apply filters to get optimal results
- You can choose from the following filters – Skills Category, Select Skills Area, Select Skills Sub Region, Select Skills Work Experience (in years), Select Education, Place of Activity, Industry, District, Taluka .
- Now you can also go to the company name by clicking on the View More tab.
- Click on Applicable
- You can track your application in the “Applied Jobs section” using the job tracking ID and industry.
Employer Registration Process
Employers who want to hire employees can register themselves on the MahaJob portal by following few easy steps given below:
- A new page will appear where you need to provide the following details
- Kunjika
- Hit the “Get OTP” option and enter the OTP received via email and contact number at the given location.
- Enter the captcha code shown on the screen
- Hit the “Register / Submit” option to complete the registration
Login process on the portal
Job finder login
- Be the first to official website, Of maha naukri portal
- Home page will open in front of you
- On the homepage, you have to click on the Job Finder login
- After that, you have to enter your email id or mobile number, password and captcha code
- Now you have to click on login
- You can login Job Finder by following this procedure
Entrepreneur Login
- Go to official website, Of maha naukri portal
- Home page will open in front of you
- On the homepage, you have to click on Entrepreneur Login
- Now you have to enter your email id or mobile number, password and captcha code
- After that, you have to click on login
- You can enter as an entrepreneur by following the above process
Department login
- After that, you will be sent to a new page, where you will have to enter your user ID, password and captcha code.
- Now you have to click on login
- You can login the department by following this procedure
Maha TMT android app download process
- Now you will get to a new page of Google Play Store
- After that, you have to click on install
- Following this process will download the Great Job Android App in your device.
Apply for your job
- To tour official website And click on login option
- Enter your login id and password
- Hit login and go to the applicable job section
- Enter details asked on screen
- Your application-related information will appear
Helpline
- For someone Queries related to portal applicants can contact customer care 022-61316405 or email [email protected]