MahaJob Portal 2021: Online registration on mahaTMT.maharashtra.gov.in

Maharashtra Mahajob Portal Online | Mahajob Portal Online Registration | mahaTMT.maharashtra.gov.in portal

We are all currently aware of the state of unemployment in our country; All of us are in dire need of an increase in employment ideas. After the unemployment situation in Mumbai, CM of Maharashtra has started this great initiative through which people will get good employment opportunities. In this article, we will share information about the same Mahajob Portal 2021. We have mentioned each and every detail about the plan such as the implementation process, application process, sector, and also a step-by-step guide to find the right job.

Mahajob Portal 2021

Mahajob Portal Residents nearby were motivated to offer work opportunities. This helped in recruiting talented, semi-talented and uneducated representatives. Contestants can go after the posts in 17 divisions which are accessible on the entry way. These include designing, calculating, materials and medicine, among others. The entry makes the opening of neighborhood labor and occupation accessible to target organizations and laborers. The website is a joint effort between the Department of Industry, the Department of Labor and, Skill Development– Entrepreneurship of Government of Maharashtra.

Information required to apply for MahaJob portal

Job seekers need the following information to register themselves on the MahaJob portal: –

Full Name

Mobile number for otp

E mail ID

Know

slip

Educational qualification extension

Photo and required documents

Description of MahaJob portal

Name Mahajob Portal 2021 Launched by CM of Maharashtra The beneficiaries Unemployed people of maharashtra an objective Providing a specific website to find a job official site https://mahaTMT.maharashtra.gov.in/

Required documents

Following is the list of documents required to register themselves on the MahaJob portal: –

domicile certificate

You have educational certificate (10th grade marksheet and pass certificate, 12th grade marksheet and pass certificate, Bachelor’s marksheet, Post-graduation marksheet Any other educational qualification marksheet or certificate)

Skill certificate

Passport size photo

Aadhar card

Purpose of MahaJob portal scheme 2021

The plan has several objectives. Some of the objectives of the government are given below: –

The website will act as a link between job seekers and entrepreneurs.

The website will also help reduce the distance between demand and supply of manpower in a variety of skills.

This website will help industries in hiring people without any hassle.

The website will help in the operation of the company

Most importantly, the website will help in better acquisition of manpower.

Benefits of Maharashtra Mahajob Portal

Has many benefits Mahajob Portal Which will be launched by the concerned authorities, such as: –

CM Uddhav Thackeray formally proposed on 6 July 2020 Mahajob Portal Jobless competitors.

Jobless competitors. The Ministry of Industry has sanctioned Rs. 16,000 crores Rs.

The state government of Maharashtra hopes that enterprises in the state will give 80% of the business to the local people.

Now the Maharashtra government has proposed to introduce a bill in the state legislative body on the lines of Andhra Pradesh for reservation of 80% employment for the local people.

The Maha Jobs portal is an activity satisfying the pre-survey guarantee given by the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress to save 80% employment for the local people.

Implementation of Maha TMT scheme

MIDC directed the Human Resource Survey 2020 after reviving 65,000 modern units after ignoring the COVID-19 lockdown standards in Maharashtra. Out of these 65,000 units, about 3,300 units have reacted. These mechanical units have demonstrated the prerequisites of around 50,000 delegates. Of these, 70% are talented and semi talented while 30% are disabled. Modern units that are arranged in MIDC mechanical homes, such as outsiders, can list themselves on this Maha Jobs entryway for enrollment. This will erase the difference between job seekers and job divers.

Prime Minister’s Employment Scheme

Sectors present

The following fields are available in the Maha TMT portal: –

Aerospace and aviation

Costumes

Motor vehicle

Capital goods

Electronics & Hardware

Food Processing

Mango

Instrumentation, Automation, Monitoring and Communication

iron Steel

IT ITES

Leather

life science

Logistics

Paints and coatings

Power

Strategic manufacturing

Textile and handloom

Registration process at mahaTMT.maharashtra.gov.in 2021

To register yourself, you have to follow the simple procedure given below: –

Jobseeker online registration form will appear

enter your-

Click on Presented

Login using your credentials

You have to create your profile

Upload your documents

enter the following-

Procedure for search TMT at mahaTMT.maharashtra.gov.in

If you want to find a job and you have to follow the simple procedure given below: –

Login using your credentials

Click on the option named “search Jobs”

Jobs will be displayed on your screen

You can apply filters to get optimal results

You can choose from the following filters – Skills Category, Select Skills Area, Select Skills Sub Region, Select Skills Work Experience (in years), Select Education, Place of Activity, Industry, District, Taluka .

Now you can also go to the company name by clicking on the View More tab.

Click on Applicable

You can track your application in the “Applied Jobs section” using the job tracking ID and industry.

Employer Registration Process

Employers who want to hire employees can register themselves on the MahaJob portal by following few easy steps given below:

A new page will appear where you need to provide the following details

Kunjika

Hit the “Get OTP” option and enter the OTP received via email and contact number at the given location.

Enter the captcha code shown on the screen

Hit the “Register / Submit” option to complete the registration

Login process on the portal

Job finder login

Be the first to official website, Of maha naukri portal

Of maha naukri portal Home page will open in front of you

On the homepage, you have to click on the Job Finder login

After that, you have to enter your email id or mobile number, password and captcha code

Now you have to click on login

You can login Job Finder by following this procedure

Entrepreneur Login

Go to official website, Of maha naukri portal

Of maha naukri portal Home page will open in front of you

On the homepage, you have to click on Entrepreneur Login

Now you have to enter your email id or mobile number, password and captcha code

After that, you have to click on login

You can enter as an entrepreneur by following the above process

Department login

After that, you will be sent to a new page, where you will have to enter your user ID, password and captcha code.

Now you have to click on login

You can login the department by following this procedure

Maha TMT android app download process

Now you will get to a new page of Google Play Store

After that, you have to click on install

Following this process will download the Great Job Android App in your device.

Apply for your job

To tour official website And click on login option

And click on login option Enter your login id and password

Hit login and go to the applicable job section

Enter details asked on screen

Your application-related information will appear

Helpline