Maham Babu Rajamouli second preference

Telugu superstar Mahesh babu Currently the upcoming film Sarkaru is working for Vari Pata, which is moving at a brisk pace under Parashurama’s direction. This is the first time, when Mahesh Babu is sharing screen space with Penguin and doing a film with Mahanati fame Kirti Suresh which is based on a bank scam.

Manufacturers of Sarkaru Vari Pata Already confirmed that the film will be released on the occasion of Sankranti 2022. During a media interaction last year, SS Rajamouli revealed that he is all set to make a film for Mahesh Babu. It was also heard that after the shooting of Sarkaroo Vari Pata, Mahesh Babu Baahubali will join the filmmaker’s set, but that is not going to happen.

Apparently, Bharat Ane Nenu and Maharishi are planning a film before joining hands with Fame star Rajamouli. Mahesh Babu is giving first preference to Anil Ravipudi and second to Rajamouli. Sources reveal that after the completion of Sarkara Wadi Pata, Mahesh Babu will work with Anil Ravipudi of Patas and Sarilaru Nikevaru fame.

On the other hand, Rajamouli is also busy with RRR which will hit theaters on October 13.

