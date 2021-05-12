Maharani Sony Liv Web Series Cast, Release Date, Story, Watch Online & More

ENTERTAINMENT

Maharani Sony Liv Web Series: Maharani is a Hindi Language upcoming web series from Sony Liv. It is a Political, Drama series set in the 90’s of Bihar. Sony Liv never fails to make us amaze with their quality content. Maharani web series will feature Huma Qureshi and Sohum Shah in the main lead role. Maharani web series is directed by Karan Sharma and created by Subhash Kapoor and the web series is being produced by Dimple Kharbanda and Naresh Kumar.

Maharani web series will be releasing on 28 May 2021 and the web series has a total of 10 episodes. Maharani web series cast includes Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah, Pramod Pathak, and Amit Sial. Maharani web series will be streaming from 28th May on Sony Liv App.

Maharani Web Series Story

Maharani Sony Liv Web Series Cast, Release Date, Story, Watch Online

The plot of the web series revolves around Rani Bharati. Set in Bihar 90’s, this story shows how an illiterate woman handles the state as chief minister. The plot of the show revolves around Rani Bharti, a homemaker and wife of Bihar’s Chief Minister whose life takes an interesting turn when her husband, Bhim Singh Bharati, announces her to be the next Chief Minister of Bihar. While all the party members look pretty excited to know the name of the successor, this decision by Bihar’s CM shocks everyone.

Maharani web series will feature Huma Qureshi in lead roles and other ensembles cast includes Sohum Shah, Pramod Pathak, Vineet Kumar, Kani Kusruti, and Amit Sial. Maharani web series will be available for streaming from 28th May on Sony Liv App.

Maharani Web Series Details

Title Maharani
Cast Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Inaam Ul Haq, Sushil Pandey, Atul Tiwari, Aashiq Hussain, Kannan Arunachalam, Harish Khanna.
Genre Political Drama
Type Web Series
Total Episodes 10
Created by Subhash Kapoor
Directed by Karan sharma
Produced by Dimple Kharbanda and Naresh Kumar
Release Date 28th May 2021
Online Video Platform (OTT) Sony Liv App
Language Hindi
Country India

Maharani Web Series Trailer

