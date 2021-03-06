LATEST

Maharashtra Bal Sangopan Yojana (BSY) 2021 online application, eligibility, benefits

Government of Maharashtra. Balchopan Yojana (BSY) is inviting online application form of 2021 for women. Interested candidates can make a child synergy plan by downloading the BSAP application form in PDF format. People can now check the online procedure, eligibility criteria, beneficiary list, payment / amount status, facilities, benefits and application status on the official website of Bal Sangopan Yojana.

Child mobilization plan 2021

Name of the scheme Child mobilization scheme
application status Active
Plan benefits Provides a monthly grant of Rs. 425 per child
Plan published on 10/23/2021
Plan update 10/23/2021
Child mobilization scheme

Child Compensation Scheme Apply Online

Bal Sangopan Yojana has been in operation since 2008 with the help of the government. In the Women and Child Development Department of Maharashtra. In a year, about 100 students have availed the Balasangopan Yojana. These hundred selected students have single parents for education assistance provided by the Maharashtra State Government.

All applicants who are willing to apply online by filling the Child Congestion Scheme application form, can download the official notification. All the candidates can read all the eligibility criteria and application process carefully. state government. Will provide less information about “Child mobilization scheme 2021 ”like plan benefits, eligibility criteria, key features of the scheme, application status, application process and more.

Name of the scheme Child Organization Scheme (BSY)
in Marathi language Childcare Scheme (Family Care for Children)
Launched by Government of Maharashtra
Department Name Women and Child Development Department
The beneficiaries children
key benefits Provides a monthly grant of Rs. 425 per child
Purpose of the plan To save the lives of children
Plan under state government
state name Maharashtra
Post category Government. to plan
official website maharashtra.gov.in
Start / end date for online application
apply online Registration | log in
Notification Click here
Child mobilization scheme official website
Child mobilization plan statement

Child mobilization scheme online registration process

All the eligible applicants who want to apply online for Bal Sangopan Yojana can read all the instructions carefully and follow the instructions given below: –

Check the process of online application for Child Compensation Scheme 2021

Phase 1 – Go to the official website of Bal Sangopan Yojana i.e. womenchild.maharashtra.gov.in

stage 2 – On the homepage, click on “apply onlineThe button.

step 3 – The application form page will be displayed on the screen.

step 4 – Now upload the required details such as baby’s name, mother’s name, date of birth, gender and other information and documents.

Step 5 – Click on “Presented“Button for final submission of application.

Eligibility Criteria for Child Compensation Scheme

Here is the complete eligibility criteria for the beneficiaries of Bal Sangopan Yojana 2021: –

  • Orphans or children whose parents cannot be traced, and who cannot be adopted.
  • Children with single parents and family distress, death, divorce, separation, abandonment, unmarried motherhood, critical illness, hospitalization of parents, etc.
  • Children from dissolved and single-parent families. Children from leprosy and life imprisonment, children with HIV / AIDS, children with severe mental disabilities / multiple disabilities, parents with disabilities.
  • Children who are in crisis, parents have severe discord, gross neglect, court or police complaints.
  • Out-of-school child laborers (issued and certified by the Department of Labor).

List of documents to apply online for Child Compensation Scheme

The complete list of documents to apply online for Bal Sangopan Yojana in Maharashtra is as follows: –

  • Ration magazine
  • Aadhaar Card
  • Recent photo with parents of beneficiaries
  • Beneficiary Birth Certificate / School Bonafide
  • Death certificate in case of death of parents
  • proof of income
  • Bank passbook

Child Consolidation Scheme 2021 Application Form PDF Online Download

Child care scheme has been implemented to take care of orphans, homeless, homeless and other vulnerable children in the age group of 0 to 18 years in institutional and family environments. All interested candidates can download the Child Congestion Scheme 2021 application form in PDF format through online mode.

Objectives of Children’s Compilation Plan 2021

A childcare scheme has been implemented to care for orphans, homeless and other vulnerable children in the age group of 0 to 18 years in a family environment. In this initiative, children whose parents are unable to take care of them due to various reasons such as disorder (chronic illness), death, separation or abandonment or any other disaster by one parent, are temporarily given to the other family. Is provided with.

Key benefits of Bal Sangopan Yojana

The state government provides a monthly grant of Rs. 425 per child to foster parents for their basic needs through a charitable organization. Monthly grant of Rs. 75 per child is given to the charitable organization applicable to the family and other administrative functions.

Salient features of the Children’s Compounding Scheme

In this initiative, all children whose parents are unable to care for them due to various reasons such as dislocation (chronic illness), death, separation, or abandonment by a parent or any other calamity are temporarily given to them. Is provided with another family from. Every child is cared for by the family, so under the Foster program, the child is made available to the family for a short period of time or for a longer period of time.

Helpline number for child mobilization scheme

Here is the link to check the helpline number for Bal Sangopan Yojana 2021 in the state of Maharashtra – https://womenchild.maharashtra.gov.in/contentmi/innerpage/contact-us-mi-ma.pp

