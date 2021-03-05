Maharashtra Balasaheb Thackeray Maji Sainik Sanman Yojana 2021 for Ex-Servicemen

Government of Maharashtra On 29 October 2020, Balasaheb Thackeray launched the Maji Sainik Yojana 2021. The scheme has been launched mainly in honor of ex-servicemen or soldiers permanently residing in Maharashtra. Under the scheme, all soldiers residing permanently in the state will be exempted from paying residential property tax.

Balasaheb Thackeray Maji Sainik Sanman Yojana 2021

Balasaheb Thackeray Maji Sainik Samman Yojana aims to provide assistance to the beneficiaries in the state. The newly approved scheme will be applicable to all ex-servicemen as well as widows of deceased soldiers.

Name of the scheme Balasaheb Thackeray Maji Sainik Sanman Yojana Under the scheme Government of Maharashtra commencement date 29 October 2020 The beneficiaries Ex-servicemen, soldiers and their widows Benefit Property tax payment exemption key objectives Providing assistance in honor of service rendered by soldiers, ex-servicemen Balasaheb Thackeray Maji Sainik Sanman Yojana

Objectives and Benefits of Balasaheb Thackeray Maji Sainik Sanman Yojana

The main objective of Balasaheb Thackeray Maji Sainik Samman Yojana are as follows: –

The objective of this scheme is to provide assistance in the honor of ex-servicemen and soldiers in the state.

Enable exemption of beneficiaries from property tax payments.

This will reduce a portion of the financial burden.

It is mainly to honor the service rendered by the servicemen and soldiers.

The scheme also covers widows of ex-servicemen, exempting them from property tax payments in the state.

The scheme covers beneficiaries in the state of Maharashtra.

Salient Features & Highlights of Balasaheb Thackeray Maji Sainik Sanman Yojana

Important features and features of Balasaheb Thackeray Maji Sainik Samman Yojana: –

The decision to launch Balasaheb Thackeray Maji Sainik Samman Yojana has been passed by the state cabinet in its meeting held on October 29, 2020.

The new plan aims to include ex-servicemen, soldiers and their widows.

Under this scheme, the beneficiaries get the benefit of residential property tax exemption.

Earlier, the Urban Development Department decided to protect ex-servicemen residing in urban areas of the state and exempt Bravery Medal winners from property tax payments to widows.

Later, the Rural Development Department decided to exempt widows of ex-servicemen from tax payments in rural areas.

Thus the state cabinet has decided to merge the two decisions of the scheme and launched the Balasaheb Thackeray Maji Sainik Samman Yojana.

The Balasaheb Thackeray Maji Sainik Samman Yojana is named after the late Balasaheb Thackeray, the founder of the Shiv Sena. The scheme has been launched to honor ex-servicemen, soldiers and their widows.

Source / reference link: https://www.outlookindia.com/newsscroll/maha-names-scheme-for-exservicemen-after-late-bal-thackeray/1966624

