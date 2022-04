Maharashtra News: The news of a rift between Maharashtra Home Minister Diliv Walse Patil and CM Uddhav Thackeray is coming to the fore for the past several days. Amidst the news of these differences, now a statement has come out from CM Uddhav Thackeray, in which it has been said that all these things are baseless. In the statement issued by the CM Office, it has been said that he…