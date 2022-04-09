Maharashtra deputy CM on targeting of Sharad Pawar home: ‘Intel failure’ | Latest News India

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday admitted an “intelligence failure” a day after the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) protests outside Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s home blew up. A senior police official, Sharad Pawar’s nephew said, has been appointed to probe the incident.

Over 100 striking workers of the MSRTC held a protest outside the NCP supremo’s residence in Mumbai on Friday. The protesters were raising slogans against Sharad Pawar, throwing stones at his residence. Blaming Pawar for their losses, the protesters said that Sharad Pawar did “little to resolve their concerns”. As per a senior police official, over 100 protesters, including women,…