Maharashtra government allows teams to practice post 8pm | Cricket News – Times of India » todayssnews

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has made a special exception to allow the IPL teams based in Mumbai to practice despite a night curfew and a weekend lockdown in Mumbai.
In a letter to BCCI’s interim CEO and IPL COO Hemang Amin, Shirang Gholap, under secretary to the government of Maharashtra, has written: “It has been stated by you in the above-mentioned (letter regarding request for IPL-related permissions dated March 31) letter than 10 matches of the IPL are due to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Out of 10 matches, nine are scheduled at 7.30pm. Considering the match timings, teams practicing at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) and MCA (Wankhede Stadium) are scheduled to practice in two sessions — from 4pm to 6.30pm and 7.30pm to 10pm. Accordingly, permission has been requested for the teams and the IPL staff be allowed to practise inside the grounds after 8pm and they be allowed free movement from the ground to their respective hotels after the said time.”
“Accordingly, permission is being hereby accorded for the said request, subject to scrupulous adherence to the bio-bubble,” concludes the letter.
Most of the Wankhede ground-staff members test negative.
Meanwhile, in a major relief to the Mumbai Cricket Association, it is learnt that most of the Wankhede’s 10 ground-staff members, who had earlier tested positive for the virus, have now tested negative.
