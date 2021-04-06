LATEST

Maharashtra government allows teams to practice post 8pm | Cricket News – Times of India » todayssnews

Avatar
By
Posted on
Maharashtra government allows teams to practice post 8pm | Cricket News - Times of India » todayssnews
MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has made a special exception to allow the IPL teams based in Mumbai to practice despite a night curfew and a weekend lockdown in Mumbai.
In a letter to BCCI’s interim CEO and IPL COO Hemang Amin, Shirang Gholap, under secretary to the government of Maharashtra, has written: “It has been stated by you in the above-mentioned (letter regarding request for IPL-related permissions dated March 31) letter than 10 matches of the IPL are due to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Out of 10 matches, nine are scheduled at 7.30pm. Considering the match timings, teams practicing at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) and MCA (Wankhede Stadium) are scheduled to practice in two sessions — from 4pm to 6.30pm and 7.30pm to 10pm. Accordingly, permission has been requested for the teams and the IPL staff be allowed to practise inside the grounds after 8pm and they be allowed free movement from the ground to their respective hotels after the said time.”
“Accordingly, permission is being hereby accorded for the said request, subject to scrupulous adherence to the bio-bubble,” concludes the letter.
Most of the Wankhede ground-staff members test negative.
Meanwhile, in a major relief to the Mumbai Cricket Association, it is learnt that most of the Wankhede’s 10 ground-staff members, who had earlier tested positive for the virus, have now tested negative.
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
709
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
705
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
704
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
704
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
693
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
685
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
658
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
587
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
561
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
560
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top