Maharashtra Mahasamruddhi Mahila Sashaktikaran Scheme 2021 for Women

Maharashtra State Government. Mahasamudri is going to start the Women’s Empowerment Scheme 2021 for women’s empowerment. This scheme will be a major step to empower women in rural areas. state government. This Mahasamithi will launch women empowerment scheme 8 March 2021. In this article, we will tell you about the complete details of the scheme.

Mahasamruddhi Mahila Sashaktikaran Scheme 2021

State Government to empower women in rural Maharashtra. On March 8, 2021, Mahasamrudhi has announced the launch of Women Empowerment Scheme. To boost the confidence of women, the state government will promote listing of wives’ names with their husbands on 7/12 extracts. In Maharashtra, saat baara utara is a government or agricultural department of a person or family that is registered with the revenue department of the government. The inclusion of wives’ names on house property documents will also be encouraged.

Launch of Maha Samruddhi Mahila Sashaktikaran Yojana

The Maharashtra State Rural Development Department will be the nodal body to implement the Maha Samridhi Yojana empowerment scheme. All other government departments will also be involved in the implementation of this women empowerment scheme.

Salient Features of Mahasamriddhi Mahila Sashaktikaran Scheme

Here are the important features of Maha Samridhi Mahila Sashaktikaran Yojana: –

  • Under the Mahasamudri Women Empowerment Scheme, self-help groups (SHGs) will organize exhibitions to showcase the work of rural women and encourage greater participation across the region.
  • Members of women cells at the rural level and the State Rural Livelihoods Mission will also be involved.
  • The Mahasamithi Women’s Empowerment Scheme will start on International Women’s Day.
  • The state government will provide a sustainable market and effective branding tool to women SHGs to promote their products.
  • The food products will be linked by SHG to a strong market chain, which includes government offices and canteens, malls and private outlets to enable women to earn higher remuneration.
  • Skill development workshops will also be organized under the Maha Samridhi Mahila Sashaktikaran Yojana.
  • Special women mortgages will be set up and the beneficiaries will be provided with financial assistance including low interest loans.
  • Rural women entrepreneurs will also be given free legal advice.

In addition, the state government. Has announced to distribute subsidized sanitary napkins under the flagship Asmita yojana.

Source / reference link: https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/maharashtra-govt-to-launch-women-empowerment-scheme-on-march-8-7203502/

