Maharashtra RTE Admission 2020-21: Admission Form, Fee and Last Date

Maharashtra RTE Admission 2020- 21 season is now open. Parents wishing to apply for RTE 25% reserved seats can apply through online mode. The process of filling the online application form already starts @ rte25admission.maharashtra.gov.in. Apply for your child’s admission by following a few easy steps described here. In this article, you can know the process of checking all the required information such as documents required, the process of applying for RTE admission, school list and other mandatory information.

RTE Admission 2020-21 Maharashtra

The Department of School Education and Assistance, Government of Maharashtra has invited online applications from parents of students seeking admission under Maharashtra RTE Admission 2020. Parents will have to submit the application before 29 February 2020. Admissions are 25% reserved. Seats as per the Right to Education Act 2009 by the state government. Reservation has been made for students from primary to 8th grade in prestigious private schools located in different cities.

National Scholarship Portal

Maharashtra RTE Admission 2020 Short Description

Article about RTE Admission 2020 Access to school The standards Primary to 8th grade Department Name School Education and Assistance Department, Government of Maharashtra launched in Maharashtra Application mode Online Application submission system February 12, 2020 Application deadline February 29, 2020 official website https://rte25admission.maharashtra.gov.in/

District Wise seat in Maharashtra RTE Admission

District RTE School Rte vacancy Ahmednagar 393 3512 Akola 201 2337 Amravati 243 2486 Aurangabad Is 584 Is 5043 Bhandara 94 897 language 226 2787 Buldhana 231 2785 Chandrapur 197 1807 Dhule 103 1259 Gadchiroli 75 704 Gondia 141 897 Hingoli 70 619 Jalgaon 287 3594 is To burn 290 is 3567 Kolhapur 345 is 3486 Latur 235 is 2130 Mumbai 297 5771 is Mumbai 70 1431 Nagpur Is 680 ९ ९ 7 Nanded 246 is 3252 Nandurbar 45 42 Nashik 447 Is 5553 Osmanabad 132 978 Palghar 271 Is 5053 Parbhani 163 Is 1363 Pune 972 Is 17057 Raigad 266 4480 is Ratnagiri 90 934 Sangli 226 1954 Satara 236 2131 Sindhudurg 51 347 Solapur 329 is 2764 Thane Is 669 12915 Wardha 122 Is 1347 Washim 101 Is 1011 Yavatmal 200 1701

PFMS Scholarship 2020

Maharashtra RTE Admission Schedule

Application submission system 12 February 2020 Application deadline 29 February 2020 Lottery draw 11 March 2020 and 12 March 2020 Verification of documents and determination of admission in school by going to BYO term 14 March 2020 to 3 April 2020 Waiting list of students for taking admission stage-1 13 April 2020 and 14 April 2020 Waiting list of students for taking admission stage-2 26 April 2020 and 29 April 2020 Waiting list of students for taking admission stage – 3 4 May 2020 to 12 May 2020 Waiting list of students for taking admission stage – 3 15 May 2020 to 20 May 2020

Required documents

address proof

Date of birth certificate

Aadhaar card

photography

caste certificate

income certificate

Disability certificate

complete list

List of schools

Open official website School Education and Assistance Department, Government of Maharashtra

From the home page, click on the option “List of schools (with approved fee)”

Select the district and then “By Block” or “By Name”

If you choose “By Block”, choose a block and “RTE” or if you choose “By Name”, enter the school name

Now click on the search option and the information will appear on the screen.

Procedure to apply for Maharashtra RTE Admission 2020-21

To apply for admission, you have to follow the steps mentioned below:

Open official website School Education and Assistance Department, Government of Maharashtra

School Education and Assistance Department, Government of Maharashtra Before submitting the application form, read the notice by clicking on “Notification for RTE 25% reservation” and then “Click” 18/1/2020-RTE 25% Notification “

“ Now, from the home page, you have to click on thI “Online Application“the option

If you are not registered with the site, click “ new registration “the option

“the option Now enter the details asked on the screen such as child’s name, district of current address, date of birth, email ID and mobile number.

Now you have to login on the site by showing the application number, password and captcha code on the screen.

Click on login option and enter the remaining details in the application form

Fill the remaining details in the application form and upload the required documents as listed above

Submit the application form and take a print out of it for further use.

Selected student list

First, go to official website Maharashtra RTE Access

Maharashtra RTE Access Home page will open in front of you

On the homepage, you have to click on Selected

Now you have to select the academic year and district

After that, you have to click on the go

The necessary information will be on your computer screen

Waiting list viewing process

Go to official website Maharashtra RTE Access

Maharashtra RTE Access Home page will open in front of you

On the homepage, you have to click on the waiting list

Now you have to select the academic year and district

After that, you have to click on go

The waiting list will be on your computer screen

List of candidates who are not selected

To tour official website Maharashtra RTE Access

Maharashtra RTE Access Home page will open in front of you

On the homepage you have to click on not selected

After that you have to select the academic year and district

Now you have to click on go

The necessary information will be on your computer screen

Procedure for viewing the admitted student list

First, go to official website Maharashtra RTE Access

Maharashtra RTE Access Home page will open in front of you

Now you have to click on recruitment

After that you have to choose your academic year, district, application round number, lottery round number and selection type

Now you have to click on go

The required details will be on your computer screen

View app smart details

Go to official website Maharashtra RTE Access

Maharashtra RTE Access Home page will open in front of you

On the homepage, you have to click on the application-wise details

Now you have to enter your application number

After that, you have to click on the go

Application wise details will be on your computer screen

Procedure for viewing the entry date

To tour official website Maharashtra RTE Access

Maharashtra RTE Access Home page will open in front of you

Now you have to click on the entry date.

After that, you have to enter your form number

Now you have to click on view

Entry date will be on your computer screen

Process of downloading self declaration

First, go to official website Maharashtra RTE Access

Maharashtra RTE Access Home page will open in front of you

On the homepage, you have to click on the self-declaration tab

Now you have to click on Download self declaration

As soon as you click on this link, self declaration will open in PDF format.

To download it, you have to click on the download option

See list of downloaded and required documents

Go to official website Maharashtra RTE Access

Maharashtra RTE Access Home page will open in front of you

On the homepage, you have to click Required documents

As soon as you click on this link, the list of required documents will appear on your screen.

You can see this link and download it by clicking on the download option

List of schools (with approved fee)

To tour official website Maharashtra RTE Access

Maharashtra RTE Access Home page will open in front of you

On the homepage, you have to click on the list of schools (with approved fees).

Now you have to select your state’s district and search category

After that, you will have to enter the required information according to your search category

Now you have to click on search

The necessary information will be on your computer screen

See list of district wise support centers

First, go to official website Maharashtra RTE Access

Maharashtra RTE Access Home page will open in front of you

Now you have to click on the Help Centers tab

After that, you have to select your district

The list of health centers will be on your computer screen

Procedure for viewing the list of the verification committee

Go to official website Maharashtra RTE Access

Maharashtra RTE Access Home page will open in front of you

On the homepage, you have to click on the verification committee

Now you have to choose your district and block

The verification committee will be on your computer screen

Helpline number