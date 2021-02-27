LATEST

Maharashtra RTE Admission 2020-21: Admission Form, Fee and Last Date

Maharashtra RTE Admission 2020- 21 season is now open. Parents wishing to apply for RTE 25% reserved seats can apply through online mode. The process of filling the online application form already starts @ rte25admission.maharashtra.gov.in. Apply for your child’s admission by following a few easy steps described here. In this article, you can know the process of checking all the required information such as documents required, the process of applying for RTE admission, school list and other mandatory information.

RTE Admission 2020-21 Maharashtra

The Department of School Education and Assistance, Government of Maharashtra has invited online applications from parents of students seeking admission under Maharashtra RTE Admission 2020. Parents will have to submit the application before 29 February 2020. Admissions are 25% reserved. Seats as per the Right to Education Act 2009 by the state government. Reservation has been made for students from primary to 8th grade in prestigious private schools located in different cities.

Maharashtra RTE Admission 2020 Short Description

Article about

RTE Admission 2020

Access to

school

The standards

Primary to 8th grade

Department Name

School Education and Assistance Department, Government of Maharashtra

launched in

Maharashtra

Application mode

Online

Application submission system

February 12, 2020

Application deadline

February 29, 2020

official website

https://rte25admission.maharashtra.gov.in/

District Wise seat in Maharashtra RTE Admission

District

RTE School

Rte vacancy

Ahmednagar

393

3512

Akola

201

2337

Amravati

243

2486

Aurangabad

Is 584

Is 5043

Bhandara

94

897

language

226

2787

Buldhana

231

2785

Chandrapur

197

1807

Dhule

103

1259

Gadchiroli

75

704

Gondia

141

897

Hingoli

70

619

Jalgaon

287

3594 is

To burn

290 is

3567

Kolhapur

345 is

3486

Latur

235 is

2130

Mumbai

297

5771 is

Mumbai

70

1431

Nagpur

Is 680

९ ९ 7

Nanded

246 is

3252

Nandurbar

45

42

Nashik

447

Is 5553

Osmanabad

132

978

Palghar

271

Is 5053

Parbhani

163

Is 1363

Pune

972

Is 17057

Raigad

266

4480 is

Ratnagiri

90

934

Sangli

226

1954

Satara

236

2131

Sindhudurg

51

347

Solapur

329 is

2764

Thane

Is 669

12915

Wardha

122

Is 1347

Washim

101

Is 1011

Yavatmal

200

1701

Maharashtra RTE Admission Schedule

Application submission system

12 February 2020

Application deadline

29 February 2020

Lottery draw

11 March 2020 and 12 March 2020

Verification of documents and determination of admission in school by going to BYO term

14 March 2020 to 3 April 2020
Waiting list of students for taking admission stage-1 13 April 2020 and 14 April 2020
Waiting list of students for taking admission stage-2 26 April 2020 and 29 April 2020

Waiting list of students for taking admission stage – 3

4 May 2020 to 12 May 2020

Waiting list of students for taking admission stage – 3

15 May 2020 to 20 May 2020

Required documents

  • address proof
  • Date of birth certificate
  • Aadhaar card
  • photography
  • caste certificate
  • income certificate
  • Disability certificate
  • complete list

List of schools

  • Open official website School Education and Assistance Department, Government of Maharashtra
School list maharashtra rte admission
  • From the home page, click on the option “List of schools (with approved fee)”
  • Select the district and then “By Block” or “By Name”
  • If you choose “By Block”, choose a block and “RTE” or if you choose “By Name”, enter the school name
  • Now click on the search option and the information will appear on the screen.

Procedure to apply for Maharashtra RTE Admission 2020-21

To apply for admission, you have to follow the steps mentioned below:

  • Open official website School Education and Assistance Department, Government of Maharashtra
  • Before submitting the application form, read the notice by clicking on “Notification for RTE 25% reservation” and then “Click”18/1/2020-RTE 25% Notification
  • Now, from the home page, you have to click on thI “Online Application“the option
Registration Form Maharashtra RTE Admission
  • If you are not registered with the site, click “new registration“the option
  • Now enter the details asked on the screen such as child’s name, district of current address, date of birth, email ID and mobile number.
Application Form
  • Now you have to login on the site by showing the application number, password and captcha code on the screen.
  • Click on login option and enter the remaining details in the application form
  • Fill the remaining details in the application form and upload the required documents as listed above
  • Submit the application form and take a print out of it for further use.

Selected student list

  • First, go to official website Maharashtra RTE Access
  • Home page will open in front of you
  • On the homepage, you have to click on Selected
  • Now you have to select the academic year and district
  • After that, you have to click on the go
  • The necessary information will be on your computer screen

Waiting list viewing process

  • Go to official website Maharashtra RTE Access
  • Home page will open in front of you
  • On the homepage, you have to click on the waiting list
  • Now you have to select the academic year and district
  • After that, you have to click on go
  • The waiting list will be on your computer screen

List of candidates who are not selected

  • To tour official website Maharashtra RTE Access
  • Home page will open in front of you
  • On the homepage you have to click on not selected
  • After that you have to select the academic year and district
  • Now you have to click on go
  • The necessary information will be on your computer screen

Procedure for viewing the admitted student list

  • First, go to official website Maharashtra RTE Access
  • Home page will open in front of you
  • Now you have to click on recruitment
  • After that you have to choose your academic year, district, application round number, lottery round number and selection type
  • Now you have to click on go
  • The required details will be on your computer screen

View app smart details

  • Go to official website Maharashtra RTE Access
  • Home page will open in front of you
  • On the homepage, you have to click on the application-wise details
  • Now you have to enter your application number
  • After that, you have to click on the go
  • Application wise details will be on your computer screen

Procedure for viewing the entry date

  • To tour official website Maharashtra RTE Access
  • Home page will open in front of you
  • Now you have to click on the entry date.
  • After that, you have to enter your form number
  • Now you have to click on view
  • Entry date will be on your computer screen

Process of downloading self declaration

  • First, go to official website Maharashtra RTE Access
  • Home page will open in front of you
  • On the homepage, you have to click on the self-declaration tab
  • Now you have to click on Download self declaration
  • As soon as you click on this link, self declaration will open in PDF format.
  • To download it, you have to click on the download option

See list of downloaded and required documents

  • Go to official website Maharashtra RTE Access
  • Home page will open in front of you
  • On the homepage, you have to click Required documents
  • As soon as you click on this link, the list of required documents will appear on your screen.
  • You can see this link and download it by clicking on the download option

List of schools (with approved fee)

  • To tour official website Maharashtra RTE Access
  • Home page will open in front of you
  • On the homepage, you have to click on the list of schools (with approved fees).
  • Now you have to select your state’s district and search category
  • After that, you will have to enter the required information according to your search category
  • Now you have to click on search
  • The necessary information will be on your computer screen

See list of district wise support centers

  • First, go to official website Maharashtra RTE Access
  • Home page will open in front of you
  • Now you have to click on the Help Centers tab
  • After that, you have to select your district
  • The list of health centers will be on your computer screen

Procedure for viewing the list of the verification committee

  • Go to official website Maharashtra RTE Access
  • Home page will open in front of you
  • On the homepage, you have to click on the verification committee
  • Now you have to choose your district and block
  • The verification committee will be on your computer screen

Helpline number

  • For any query, you can contact us at 91-9158877431 or @ [email protected]
  • Note: Stay connected for more updates about RTE Maharashtra Admission 2020.
