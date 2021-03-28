LATEST

Maharashtra’s MVA govt has no mechanism for ‘damage control’: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut | India News – Times of India » todayssnews

Avatar
By
Posted on
Maharashtra's MVA govt has no mechanism for 'damage control': Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut | India News - Times of India » todayssnews

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena chief, govt editor of Saamna mentioning a couple of loopholes within the state governance acknowledged that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) authorities doesn’t have any mechanism for ‘harm management’. He stated that nobody got here ahead from the federal government aspect to face the allegations made by former commissioner of Mumbai Police Param One Singh who in his letter to the chief minister levelled allegations in opposition to the state dwelling minister Anil Deshmukh accusing that the latter had requested API Sachin Waze to gather Rs 100 crore.
Raut additionally acknowledged that the incidents occurred in the previous couple of months raised questions on the ‘character’ of Maharashtra.
Sena chief in his weekly column ‘Rokhthok’ in social gathering mouthpiece Saamna stated that Deshmukh bought the house portfolio by chance as NCP chief Jayant Patil, Dilip walse-patil refused to just accept the accountability.
Stating that the Residence portfolio is prestigious, Raut talked about that the house minister shouldn’t be working within the firm of suspects. “The police division has already been defamed, and on prime of it, such issues elevate doubts. Deshmukh bought into bother with some senior officers for no motive. Residence minister ought to converse the least, provided that mandatory as soon as some time and maintain a distance from the media. The one heading the police division will not be there simply to obtain a ‘salute’, however is supposed to supply sturdy management. How can we overlook that such toughness comes from honesty?” acknowledged Raut.
Raut additionally sought an inquiry on who gave limitless rights to Sachin Waze whereas he was merely an assistant police inspector. “If Waze was extorting cash whereas sitting within the Police Commissionerate, then why was the house minister not conscious of it?” questioned the Sena chief. He additionally identified that an extortionist API was defended initially within the state legislature, nevertheless, nobody was prepared to reply after Param Bir Singh made allegations, following which the media was taken over by opposition leaders for a while, which was horrible,” stated the Sena MP within the social gathering mouthpiece Saamna.
Final week after Singh made allegations on Deshmukh, he was transferred amid a probe of explosives discovered close to Mukesh Ambani’s residence. Singh appointed as director-general Residence Guard, thought of to be a punishment posting.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
339
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
325
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
306
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
293
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
285
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
279
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
262
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
255
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
253
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
178
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x