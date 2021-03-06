ENTERTAINMENT

Mahasamudram Movie (2021) | Sherwanand | Cast | Trailer | Songs | Release date

Posted on
Mahasamudram is an upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Sharwanand In the lead role. Directed by Ajay Bhupathi Rx 100 Fame, the film is being produced by AK Entertainment. According to the makers, the versatile actor Sharwanand will play an intense and strong role in the film, which will be remembered throughout his life. The film Maha Samudram was officially announced on 07 September 2020.

Known as an intense love and action drama, Sunkara Rambrahmam controls this well-packed entertainment. The makers also said that there would be some sensational surprise announcements every week regarding the film.

The director Ajay Bhupati
Producers Sunkara Ramabrahmam
The script Ajay Bhupati
The style Intense love action drama
story Ajay Bhupati
Enacted Sharwanand, Aditi Rao Hydari
music Yet to be updated
The cinematographer Yet to be updated
Editor Yet to be updated
Construction organization AK Entertainment
Release date 2021
Language: Hindi Tamil, Telugu

Mahasamudram Movie Cast

Here is the cast list of upcoming Telugu Tamil film Mahasamudram,

Mahasamudram Movie Trailer

The trailer video of the Sharwanand starrer Mahasamudram film will be updated soon.

Mahasamudram Movie Songs

See the film’s first look poster here,

