Mahasamudram Movie (2021) | Sherwanand | Cast | Trailer | Songs | Release date

Mahasamudram is an upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Sharwanand In the lead role. Directed by Ajay Bhupathi Rx 100 Fame, the film is being produced by AK Entertainment. According to the makers, the versatile actor Sharwanand will play an intense and strong role in the film, which will be remembered throughout his life. The film Maha Samudram was officially announced on 07 September 2020.
Known as an intense love and action drama, Sunkara Rambrahmam controls this well-packed entertainment. The makers also said that there would be some sensational surprise announcements every week regarding the film.
|The director
|Ajay Bhupati
|Producers
|Sunkara Ramabrahmam
|The script
|Ajay Bhupati
|The style
|Intense love action drama
|story
|Ajay Bhupati
|Enacted
|Sharwanand, Aditi Rao Hydari
|music
|Yet to be updated
|The cinematographer
|Yet to be updated
|Editor
|Yet to be updated
|Construction organization
|AK Entertainment
|Release date
|2021
|Language: Hindi
|Tamil, Telugu
Mahasamudram Movie Cast
Here is the cast list of upcoming Telugu Tamil film Mahasamudram,
Mahasamudram Movie Trailer
The trailer video of the Sharwanand starrer Mahasamudram film will be updated soon.
Mahasamudram Movie Songs
See the film’s first look poster here,
