Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana: Online application, eligibility and hospital list

Today we friends Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana Telling about what is Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, how is its online application and what is its eligibility and along with that we will tell you which hospitals are treated by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. The Jan Arogya Yojana was earlier named Rajiv Gandhi Jeevanadayani Arogya Yojana. The present central government changed the name of Rajiv Gandhi Jeevandai Arogya Yojana to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. This scheme was started by Health Minister Sunil Shetty of Maharashtra Government of Congress, this scheme had benefited a lot of people and that is why it was started in the state as well.

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana

For this scheme, the Maharashtra government has planned to create a call center with the help of Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana to provide better health facilities in order to function properly. Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana Some new changes are being made in this, under this, the amount of kidney transplant assistance which was earlier 2.5 lakhs, but now it has been increased to 3 lakh rupees and apart from this, the treatment cost for each family was 1.5 lakh rupees, which will be increased to two lakh rupees. It has been given that operations of 971 diseases were used in it, but now 1034 types of operations will be done in it.

Earlier it used to have operations like plastic surgery, heart disease, cataract and cancer but now you have also included some more operations like knee hip implant dengue swine flu pediatric surgery sickle cell anemia.

Purpose of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana

The main objective of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana is that the State Government has decided to bear the responsibility of treating the poor people of Maharashtra State who are financially weak, under which 14 districts have been included in it, any kind of ration card is included in it. Also included are those farmers who are victims of any natural disaster and their financial support is very weak for such poor people. Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana Under this, expensive health services are provided such as surgery transplantation therapy. Government hospitals in the state of Maharashtra have been selected for all these diseases.

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana highlights

Name of scheme Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana The department Ministry of Health, Government of Maharashtra Beginning Renamed and re-launched on April 1, 2017 an objective Providing expensive health facilities to the poor official website https://www.jeevandayee.gov.in/

Key facts of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana

Health facilities will be provided to the people of the country under this scheme.

Citizens of the country will be provided assistance funds for treatment in the hospital under this scheme.

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana 3 lakh rupees will be given for kidney transplantation and two lakh rupees will be given to each family for treatment.

3 lakh rupees will be given for kidney transplantation and two lakh rupees will be given to each family for treatment. Under this scheme earlier it used to have operations like plastic surgery, heart disease, cataract and cancer but now you have also included some other operations like knee hip implant dengue swine flu pediatric surgery sickle cell anemia.

MJPJAY Eligibility

The eligibility for registration in Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana is as follows.

The total income of an economically weaker poor family should be less than ₹ 1 lakh per annum.

Poor families living in 36 districts of Maharashtra who have this Yellow or Orange Ration Card and their children do not have more than two, will be eligible for this.

Those farmers who are suffering from any natural calamity will be eligible for this, they have been included in 14 districts of Maharashtra.

The applicant family is required to be a citizen of the state of Maharashtra.

Documents required for MJPJAY Scheme

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana The documents required for application in the following are mentioned below.

Certificate of illness given by government doctor

Three passport size photographs of the applicant

Aadhar card

Ration card

income certificate

Age certificate

The beneficiaries residing in the city will have to undergo a checkup at their nearest Sadar Hospital.

For the candidates of the village, they will have to go to the government health camp and get their disease checked.

After this, the applicant will have to go to the specialist doctor of his disease and get a checkup done.

After the illness is confirmed, the details of the illness and the details of the expenses will be registered by the Arogya Mitra.

The expenses of incurring sickness, hospital and doctor expenses will all be entered online on the portal of this scheme.

This process is completed within 24 hours.

After this, treatment of the patient is started and no treatment related expenses are incurred during the treatment.

How to apply online for Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana?

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana The following steps have to be completed for online registration of.

After clicking on the link, you will come to the home page of this website.

On this home page, you will see the option of new registration, click on it.

After this, a new form will open on your screen.

In this, you will have to make all the information related to yourself and all the certificates are scanned and uploaded.

After this you have to click on submit button.

So friends, after clicking submit, you will be registered, after that you can get treatment in any government hospital.

MJPJAY HOSPITAL LIST

For getting treatment in the plan, you must see the list of hospitals and in that the hospital is near you, it is better to treat in the same hospital, if the interested beneficiaries of the country want to see the hospital list for getting treatment under this scheme, then they are given below Follow the method you have gone.

First of all you Official website Have to go on After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you.

Have to go on After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you. On this home page Network Hospital The option will appear, you will have to click on this option.

After clicking on the option, the next page will open by the computer screen in front of you.

On this page you will see a list of Hopital. In this way, you can choose the hospital as per your convenience.

Panel Hospitals Of The list how See?

First of all, you have to visit the official website of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you.

On this home page you will see the section of PMJAY. From this section you List of Empaneled Hospitals The option of will appear. You have to click on this option.

After clicking on the option, the next page will open in front of you. On this page, you will see a form to see the list of empaneled hospitals.

You have to select all the information asked in this form like State, District, Hospital Type, Specialty Hospital Name etc. After this you have to fill captcha code.

And then you have to click on the search button. In this way, you can see the list of empaneled hospitals.

Health Card Phase 2 printing process

First of all you will get Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana official website will go on.

will go on. The home page will open in front of you.

On the home page, you have to click on the link of the health card.

After this, three options will open in front of you Maha Maha Seva Kendra, Sangram Kendra and Post Office.

You will have to choose the link according to your gender.

Now the complete list of health cards will be opened in front of you.

Patient feedback viewing process

First of all you will get Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana official website will go on.

will go on. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On the home page, you have to click on the link for feedback.

Now you Patient feedback Select Will have to do.

Patient feedback selects, a complete list of patient feedback will be opened in front of you.

Procedure for posting your opinion

First of all you have Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana official website will go on.

will go on. Now you will have a school at home in front of you.

On the home page, you have to click on the feedback option.

Now you Post your opinion Have to click on the option of

After this, a new page will open in front of you, in which you will have to fill your name, address, phone number, opinion etc.

Now you have to click on submit button.

Helpline number

We have provided you all the important information related to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana in our article. If you are still facing any kind of problem then you can contact the helpline number. Which is something like this.

