Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana: Online application, hospital list

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana Online Application, Implement Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, MJPJAY Hospital List, Jan Arogya Yojana eligibility form, eligibility criteria and necessary documents will be given to you in this article. The name of Rajiv Gandhi Jeevandai Arogya Yojana has been changed to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana by the present Central Government.

Government of Maharashtra Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana It is planned to create a call center to help, provide better health facilities and work properly for this scheme. Without this Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana Some new changes are being made in it. Under these changes, the amount of kidney transplant assistance has been increased to Rs 3 lakh, which was 2.5 lakh earlier.

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana

The cost of treatment for each family was raised to Rs 2 lakh, which was earlier Rs 1.5 lakh, in which 971 diseases were earlier operated, but now 1034 types of operations will be done. Earlier it used to have operations like plastic surgery, heart disease, cataract and cancer but now it also includes some more operations like knee hip transplantation dengue swine flu pediatric surgery sickle cell anemia.

Salient features of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana

Name of scheme Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana The department Ministry of Health, Government of Maharashtra Beginning Renamed and re-launched on April 1, 2017 an objective Providing expensive health facilities to the poor official website https://www.jeevandayee.gov.in/

Mahatma Jyotiba flower people Health to plan Of an objective

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana The main objective of this is to provide medical facilities to the economically weaker people of the state of Maharashtra. The state government has decided to bear the responsibility of treating such people. 14 districts have been covered under this scheme. This scheme is for all those farmers who are victims of any natural disaster and their economic condition is very weak, it includes farmers with any kind of ration card. Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana Under this, expensive health services are provided such as surgery, transplantation, therapy. Government hospitals in the state of Maharashtra have been selected for treatment of all these diseases.

Post office saving scheme

Mahatma Jyotiba flower people Health to plan Of Important Fact

Health facilities will be provided to the people of the country under this scheme.

Citizens of the country will be given assistance for hospital treatment under this scheme.

Under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, Rs 3 lakh will be given for kidney transplant and Rs 2 lakh for treatment to each family.

Earlier, under this scheme, there were operations like plastic surgery, heart disease, cataract and cancer, but now some more operations like knee hip implant dengue swine flu pediatric surgery, sickle cell anemia have also been included in it.

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana Eligibility The criteria

The eligibility criteria for Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana is as follows.

Only the financially weak can apply in this scheme and their family’s annual income should be less than 1 lakh rupees.

Poor families with Yellow or Orange Ration Card holders living in 36 districts of Maharashtra who do not have more than two children will be eligible under this scheme.

Those farmers who are suffering from any natural calamity will be eligible for this. It includes farmers from 14 districts of Maharashtra.

It is also necessary for the applicant family to be a citizen of the state of Maharashtra.

MJPJAY 2021 Required documents

The list of documents required for the application is given below:

Certificate of illness given by government doctor

Three passport size photographs of the applicant

Aadhar card

Ration magazine

income certificate

Age certificate

Beneficiaries residing in the city will have to undergo a checkup at their nearest Sadar Hospital.

For village candidates, they will have to go to a government health camp and get their illness checked.

After this, the applicant will have to go to the specialist doctor of his disease and get the checkup done.

After the illness is confirmed, the illness details and expenses details will be recorded by the Arogya Mitra.

The expenses of sickness, hospital and doctor’s expenses will be recorded online on the portal of this scheme.

This process is completed within 24 hours.

Subsequently, treatment of the patient is initiated and no treatment related expenses are incurred during the treatment.

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana Registration

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana Ministry government scheme scheme has been made to provide mehndi health related facilities to the poor. Many people of Maharashtra state can avail treatment of this scheme up to one and a half lakh rupees in any government hospital. All those poor people whose income is less than ₹ 100000 and those who have two or less children, all those coming from below poverty line who have yellow and saffron ration card are also included in this scheme. Farmer families with white ration cards from 14 districts of orphanage aged ashrams or suicide farmers have also been added to the scheme.

About 500 hospitals in Maharashtra are covered under this scheme, so you MJPJAY HOSPITAL LIST You can go to any hospital and get your treatment done. If you also want to register under this scheme, then read the information below carefully, it will be very beneficial for you.

Mahatma Jyotiba flower people Health to plan Online Application how doThe

If you want to apply online for Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, then you can fill the online form by following some of the rules given:

First of all you planned official website Have to go on After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

On the home page of the website, you have to click on the button of New Registration.

After this, a new form will open in front of you.

Now you have to enter the details of the information asked in this form, and all the certificates are scanned and uploaded.

All the details have to be entered and checked once again and click on the “Submit” button.

Mahatma Jyotiba flower people Health to plan (MJPJAY) Hospital List

List of hospitals before undergoing treatment in the scheme (MJPJAY HOSPITAL LIST) Is better to see because with this we can see our nearest hospital and get treatment there. All the interested beneficiaries who want to get treatment under this scheme and want to see the hospital list, can see the list by following the rules given below:

First of all, you need a comprehensive portal official website Have to go on After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

Have to go on After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you. On the home page of the website Network Hospital Click on the option. After this, the list of hospital will be displayed in front of you.

From this list, you can choose any hospital and get your treatment done.

Panel Hospitals Of The list To see Of process

You can see the list of empaneled hospitals by following the easy steps given below.

First of all, you have to visit the official website of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

On the homepage of the website, under the PMJAY section you will find “List of Empaneled HospitalsClick on the option of “. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

On this page you will see a form. In this form, select the state, district, hospital type, specialty hospital name etc.

Finally, fill the captcha code in the captcha code box and press the submit button and the list of empaneled hospitals will open on your computer screen.

Patient Feedback To see Of process

First of all you should get the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana Official website But you have to go, now the homepage will open in front of you.

But you have to go, now the homepage will open in front of you. Now find the feedback link on this home page and click on it. After this you Patient feedback Option is to choose.

As soon as you choose the Patient Feedback option, you will get a complete list of feedback.

Health The card To The print To do Of The process

First of all, you should plan Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya official website Have to go on After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

Have to go on After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you. On the home page of the website you will find “ Health card Click on the option of “.

Click on the option of “. After this, three options will open in front of you: Maha E Seva Kendra Battle station post office

You have to choose a link according to yourself and the complete list of health cards will be open in front of you.

You can also take a print out of it.

Ours idea Enter To do Of process

First of all you should get the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana Official website But you have to go, now the homepage will open in front of you.

But you have to go, now the homepage will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to find and click on the feedback link. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

Further you Post your opinion Option is to choose.

Option is to choose. As soon as you select the option, a new page will open in front of you, in which you will have to fill your name, address, phone number, opinion etc.

Now submit your feedback by clicking on the submit button.

Helpline number

In our article, we have Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana All important information related to is provided. If you are still facing any kind of problem then you can contact on the helpline number. Their helpline number is:

Important link

Read also – Advanced India Campaign Scheme: Online registration, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan

We hope that you Mahatma Jyotibafule Jan Arogya Yojana Information related to it must be beneficial. In this article, we have tried to answer all the questions you ask.

If you still have questions related to this scheme, then you can ask us through comments. Along with this, you can also bookmark our website.