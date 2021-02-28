Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Shetkari Debt Waiver Scheme 2021 | Maharashtra Loan Waiver Scheme List | ReaderMaster

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Shetkari Loan Waiver Scheme List 2021 | Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Shetkari Debt Waiver Scheme List | Maharashtra Karj Mafi Yojana Online Registration

Hello friends, today we started you by the Government of Maharashtra “Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Kisan Debt Waiver Scheme” Will give information about After considerable political upheaval, Maharashtra has got a new chief minister. Who wishes to pave the way for the overall development of the residents of the state. Prior to the election, the Chief Minister had made several promises, aimed at farmers. Before the end of the winter session, the newly elected Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray passed the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Shaktari Loan Waiver Scheme or Kisan Karz Mafi Yojana to give relief to the agricultural workers of the state.

The main objective of starting this farmer loan waiver scheme is to strengthen the economic condition of the farmer brothers in Maharashtra. As you may be aware, many states have made several schemes to waive the debt / debt of the farmers. In this article we will show you Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Centenary Debt Waiver Scheme in Maharashtra Giving information about important aspects of Like how to apply under this farmer loan waiver scheme? Farmer beneficiary list, eligibility list, last date, helpline number etc. Please read the entire article carefully for this till the end.

latest update – The Maharashtra government has released the first list on February 24 under “Kisan Karj Mafi Yojana” and the second list will be released on February 28. Under this debt waiver scheme, loans up to 2 lakh rupees will be waived only for those farmers who took loans for any crop between 1 March 2015 to 30 September 2019. Official website for more information mjpsky.maharashtra.gov.in Go to

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Farmers Loan Waiver Scheme information

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Centenary Loan Waiver Scheme Details: Name of the scheme Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Farmers Loan Waiver Scheme Launched In the state of Maharashtra Launched CM Uddhav Thackeray Implementation date 22 February 2020 First list released On 24 February Second list released On 28 February Beneficiary State Farmers (Debt Waiver) Was supervised By Maharashtra government Application format Offline application Toll-free helpline number 45859-30407 / 45459-30809 official website https://mjpsky.maharashtra.gov.in/

Salient features of Maharashtra Kisan loan waiver scheme

Salient features of Maharashtra Shetkari loan waiver scheme – Maharashtra farmers will get the following benefits under Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Shetkari Loan Waiver Scheme.

Development of farmers: The primary objective of this scheme is to reduce the burden of debt on the shoulders of farmers in the state. Loan amount to be forgiven: The Chief Minister said that eligible candidates will be able to get a loan waiver of 2 lakh rupees. All crops will be covered: The plan draft highlights that agricultural workers who grow traditional crops will be included in the scheme. In addition, sugarcane and fruit cultivators will also get the benefits of this scheme. Fast and paperless: CM has already mentioned that applicants can register through an offline process. He also said that it is a paperless process, and the candidate only needs an Aadhaar card. The plan structure is designed in such a way that the beneficiaries get faster results.

Eligibility for Chief Minister Shetkari Debt Waiver Scheme (Eligibility)

Eligibility Criteria for Chief Minister Shankari Loan Waiver Scheme – The farmer brothers will have to follow the following eligibility criteria under this scheme.

State Residents: As the project has been launched by the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra; It can be assumed that only permanent and legal residents of the state will be allowed to avail the facilities of this scheme.

As the project has been launched by the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra; It can be assumed that only permanent and legal residents of the state will be allowed to avail the facilities of this scheme. From Farmer Profession: This scheme will only allow the participation of farmers who have been associated with farming as the main livelihood.

This scheme will only allow the participation of farmers who have been associated with farming as the main livelihood. Date required: The loan will be refunded only to those farmers who took loan between 1 March 2015 to 30 September 2019.

The loan will be refunded only to those farmers who took loan between 1 March 2015 to 30 September 2019. For all farmers: All categories of agricultural workers will be allowed to avail the benefits of this scheme. This farmer loan waiver scheme will improve the financial condition of small and marginal farmers.

Documents required for Maha Shetkari Loan Waiver Scheme

Aadhar card Residential documents Passport size photo Bank passbook copy income certificate Contact details

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Kisan loan waiver online registration form

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Shaktari Loan Waiver Scheme Online Registration Form – The Chief Minister of the state has already mentioned that interested farmers will not have to go through the complicated online registration process to get the benefits of this scheme. Offline applications will be invited for this farmer loan waiver scheme.

If a farmer meets the eligibility criteria and wants to opt for loan waiver, he has to reach the bank concerned. Once the applicant reaches the branch, he should contact the bank officials. The bank officer will ask for a thumb impression to examine the claims of the applicant. Once the bank officials obtain the details of the applicants, they will examine the loan documents. If the applicant passes all the requirements, the officer will take necessary steps to transfer the amount to the account of the farmer.

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Shetkari Debt Waiver Scheme List-

Maharashtra Government Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Debt Waiver Scheme Has started on 22 February 2020. Under this scheme, loans up to Rs 2 lakh will be waived for small and marginal farmers of Maharashtra. For this, the government has also released a budget of 10 thousand crores. In which two villages i.e. 68 villages from each district have been taken in the first list so far. With this, the second list will be released on February 28. To see your name in Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Debt Waiver List, you have to follow the following steps:

First official website of the scheme https://mjpsky.maharashtra.gov.in/ Go to

Go to After that, click on “Beneficiary List” option on the web home page and click.

Now you have to select your district, block and village.

Finally, by clicking in the “Search” button, you will see your name Maharashtra Karj Mafi Yojna List 2021 I can see you