Mahesh and Tamanna on Mattress – TheMiracleTech

Mahesh Babu and Tamanna, the Agadu duo, are back. Both are sharing screen space again. However, this is not for any film, but for TVC. Apparently, Mahesh and Tamanna are engaged for an ad shoot of a popular mattress. The ad is going to be an interesting one and both Mahesh and Tamannaah have rocked it.

Long time fans have seen Mahesh on screen. After Sarleru Nikevaru, fans are waiting to see Mahesh again. Ultimately, fans are going to fulfill their dreams with this commercial. Mahesh is going to show a new look in the advertisement. Tamannaah, who appears in Seemaamar and Andhadhun Telugu remake, is seen on TVC after a hiatus.

Meanwhile, Mahesh has several brands under his belt. He is supporting a soft drink, a real estate company, an e-commerce firm, a car search venture and Etel. Now, a mattress has been added to this portfolio of Mahesh.

