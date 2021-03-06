Mahesh Babu buys a new caravan

Telugu superstar Mahesh babu Telugu is one of the popular and highest paid actors of the film industry. Bharat Ane Nenu fame Mahesh Babu is one who never thought twice when it comes to the comfort of him and his family. Mahesh Babu is charging the bomb for a film. Now according to the latest update, Mahesh Babu bought a new caravan. The latest to feature in their luxurious items is the caravan that Mahesh Babu gifted himself.

Mahesh Babu has bought a posh and luxurious caravan with loads of space where he can relax during shooting intervals, get ready for his shot and spend quality time with his family members.

Telugu stars are leaving no chance to spend bombs for their caravans. It is also heard that the prince of Tollywood spent a bomb on his new caravan and the Mumbai-based interior designing firm designed it.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen playing the lead role in it Sarkaru Vari Pata, Which is slated to hit theaters on the occasion of Sankranti 2022. Mahesh Babu will lock horns with Power Star Pawan Kalyan as his film # PSPK27 directed by Krish is also releasing on Sankranti.

