Mahesh Babu on a mattress to share time with Tamannaah Bhatia

Telugu superstar once again Mahesh babu Milky is going to work with beauty Tamannaah Bhatia But this time not for a film but for an advertisement for a mattress.

Recently Tamannaah Bhatia romanced in Mahesh Babu’s film Agadu which was a big flop at the box office. He was also seen shaking feet for a special song in Mahesh Babu’s previous song Sarleru Nikevaru starring Anil Ravipudi and produced jointly by AK Entertainment, GMB Entertainment and Sri Venkatesan’s Creations, which was a blockbuster at the box office.

Now as per the latest reports, Mahesh Babu and Tamannaah Bhatia will do a romantic advertisement for a mattress company. The ad for the mattress will be shot soon.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen romancing Mahanati’s penguins Suresh and Penguin fame in an upcoming big-budget film Sarkaru Wari Pata, starring Parashurama of Geeta Govindam fame, which is based on a bank scam. Currently Tamannaah Bhatia is working with Satyadev Kanchanrana in a Telugu film which is a remake of the Kannada romance Love Mocktail. Released last year, Kannada music direction and starring Krishna told the male protagonist to be apathetic about their previous romance.

