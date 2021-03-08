ENTERTAINMENT

Mahesh Babu posts on Women’s Day: Mine and all the incredible women around the world

Telugu superstar Mahesh babu Everyone is praised for the ‘special women’ in her life on the occasion of Women’s Day. Today, on the occasion of Women’s Day, Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram to share a picture showing his wife Namrata, mother Indira Devi and daughter Sitara. Maharishi Star wished the three most important women in his life who have played a significant role in his life and career. He said: mine, and all the incredible women around the world, happy women’s Day. Rise and shine above all. Mahesh Babu shared with his fans how grateful he is for his three powers. Her fans admire her and the three most important women in her life.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, the former Miss India, met on the sets of Vamsi in 2005 and they got married the same year. Apart from Sita, the couple – Mahesh and Namrata are also the parents of a son named Gautam.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen playing the role of a moneylender in Sarkaru Vari Pata, an upcoming big-budget film directed by Parashuram. Based on the back scam, the film stars Mahanati’s Kirti Suresh, Rang De and Penguin in female lead roles.

