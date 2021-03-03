ENTERTAINMENT

Mahesh Babu ready to support Kirti Suresh

Posted on
National Award winning actress Kirti Suresh A teaser was taken on Instagram to share the song Kan Na Kanalu Yapudu from his upcoming film Rang De and now as per the latest reports, the song will be unveiled by none other than Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. Rang De has Bhishma’s fame Nithin in the lead role and the film slated to hit theaters on March 26, 2021. The romantic drama is played by Venky Atluri and the makers have already released two songs, which is a good response from the music lovers and now the team has decided to release the third song ‘Na Kanalu Yapudu’.

After all Mahesh babu Nithin and Keerthi have come in support of Suresh and he will unveil the song ‘Na Kanalu Yapudu’ on 5 March.

Rang De is an upcoming Telugu film by Keerthy Suresh produced by Suryadev Nag Vasami and has music by Devi Sri Prasad. PC Sriram is handling cinematography. Apart from the lead pair, the film Rang De features Naresh, Venela Kishore, Kaushalya and Rohini in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile Mahesh Babu is working in Sarkaru Vari Pata alongside Parashuram while Nithin was seen playing the lead role in the recently released thriller film Check.

