ENTERTAINMENT

Mahesh Babu Sarkaroo joins Wari Pata’s first strong program

Posted on
Mahesh Babu Sarkaroo joins Wari Pata's first strong program
Mahesh Babu Sarkaroo joins Wari Pata’s first strong program

It is known news that Telugu superstars Mahesh babu Currently working with Parashuram, Which is famous for Geeta Govindam’s upcoming much awaited film ‘Sarkara Wari Pata’, which is moving at a brisk pace in Dubai.

Thursman, the music composer of Parashuram’s directorial venture Sarkaru Vari Pata, is sharing updates about this project by Mahesh Babu. This time, Thaman revealed that the makers of the Mahesh Babu-starrer film Sarkaur Vani Pata have wrapped the film’s Dubai schedule.

Music composer Thaman said, “For the efforts made in this serial hour, Gub Cinemas, 14RssPlus, included the first Mighty Schedule Super Success My Gratitude for our producers Mythory Movie Makers, GMB Cinemas. God bless.” Thaman also thanked the filmmakers for following all the precautions during the shooting of the film amidst the Commonovirus epidemic.

Thaman also shared a picture of Mahesh Babu from the set, in which he was seen from behind, with a cloth tied over his face.

National award winning actress Kirti Suresh is the lead lady in the film Sarkaru Vari Pata. The makers of Sarkau Vari Pata are planning to start the next show in Goa. The film is scheduled on the day of Sankranti in the month of January 2022.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.7K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
930
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
907
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
833
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
727
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });