Mahesh Babu Sarkaroo joins Wari Pata’s first strong program

It is known news that Telugu superstars Mahesh babu Currently working with Parashuram, Which is famous for Geeta Govindam’s upcoming much awaited film ‘Sarkara Wari Pata’, which is moving at a brisk pace in Dubai.

Thursman, the music composer of Parashuram’s directorial venture Sarkaru Vari Pata, is sharing updates about this project by Mahesh Babu. This time, Thaman revealed that the makers of the Mahesh Babu-starrer film Sarkaur Vani Pata have wrapped the film’s Dubai schedule.

Music composer Thaman said, “For the efforts made in this serial hour, Gub Cinemas, 14RssPlus, included the first Mighty Schedule Super Success My Gratitude for our producers Mythory Movie Makers, GMB Cinemas. God bless.” Thaman also thanked the filmmakers for following all the precautions during the shooting of the film amidst the Commonovirus epidemic.

Thaman also shared a picture of Mahesh Babu from the set, in which he was seen from behind, with a cloth tied over his face.

National award winning actress Kirti Suresh is the lead lady in the film Sarkaru Vari Pata. The makers of Sarkau Vari Pata are planning to start the next show in Goa. The film is scheduled on the day of Sankranti in the month of January 2022.