Mahesh Babu says: Uppena a word classic

Telugu superstar Mahesh babu Is one of the actors of Tollywood, who always encourages talented actors of the film industry. This time, Bharat Ane Nenu and Srimanthudu fame Mahesh Babu watched the recently released film Uppena and shared their reviews on Twitter. Uppena is a romantic entertainer drama with Vaishnav Tej and Kriti Shetty playing the lead roles. The film starring Buchi Babu Sana was released on 12 February, and is winning the hearts of film lovers and celebrities. Now Prince of Tollywood – Mahesh Babu’s name has also been added to this list.

Maheshi fame Mahesh Babu said: When you see two new artists with great performances, it is really delightful. Vaishnav Tej and Kriti Shetty, you guys are stars! Uppena. One word, classic. Bucci babu sana You made one of those rare timeless films. proud of you!”

Kannada girl Rashmika Mandana also praised Vaishnav Tej and Kriti Shetty for Uppena and the actress also promised to watch the film soon.

The film Uppena received good response from critics and the film lovers, Vaishnav Tej starrer was successful in seeing a collection of Rs 40 crore in its opening weekend. On the work front, Mahesh Babu Sarkaroo will appear in Vari Pata.