Mahesh Babu says Uppena is a timeless classic! – TheMiracleTech

Panja is winning hearts with Vaishnav Tej’s debut film, Uppa Paisa Jeet. It has now bowled superstar Mahesh Babu to no one else but himself. In a series of tweets, he garnered great acclaim on film and team for his brilliant work.

Uppena has a heart @TisisDSP… it will all be remembered as one of the greatest musical scores! This is your best work so far DSP… Keep stoning! – Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) 22 February, 2021

He debuted with director Buchimbu Sana, praising him for making the film a classic and one of the rare timeless films.

Describing Devi Sri Prasad’s music as the best work ever, he called it the Heart of Uppena and even said that it is one of the greatest musical scores ever.

And finally hates @aryasukku Garu and @Mythreeofficial For supporting a project like Uppena. Like I said, this is one of those timeless movies… so proud of you guys! – Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) 22 February, 2021

He reserved some of the best words for the budding artiste – Panja Vaishnav Tej and Kriti Shetty saw him star and his performance as stellar.

In the end, he helped bring praise to the men who trusted and controlled the product – the producers – Sukumar and Mithri Movie Makers. “And finally hates @aryasukku garu and @MythriOfficial for a project like Uppena. Like I said this is one of those timeless films… Proud to be of you people !, ”he tweeted.

