Mahesh Babu unveils the most promising of Rang De

Young heroes Nithin Coming to the audience with the film Color it. It is a romantic entertainer with Keerti Suresh in the female lead.

The promotion has recently kickstarted and the songs released so far have received positive acclaim. Now, Rang De’s latest song is going to be released.

The most promising thing in this song is that it has been sung by sensational singer Sid Sriram. This will be the first time Devi Sri Prasad has worked with Sid Sriram. The lyrics of the ceremonies are written starting with ‘Na Kanlu Yapudu’ which will be released on 4 March at 4:05 pm.

Venky Atluri has directed the project. Sithra Entertainment has produced this film. Nithin’s recent release Check did not perform well and did not meet expectations. Rang De is releasing on 26 March.

