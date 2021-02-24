Mahesh Babu’s extra effort to become the perfect money lander

Recent telugu superstars Mahesh babu His forthcoming film Sarkaru Vari Pata directed by Parashurama has wrapped the first schedule, which was earlier directed by Geeta Govindam directed by Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandana. We have already reported that Sarkaru Wari is based on the bank scam and Parashuram has written a story in the world of bank scams that has caused a sensation over the years. In this film, Mahesh Babu is playing the role of a moneylender.

Now reports are coming that Mahesh Babu is making extra effort to understand the nuances of the moneylender’s language. His body language in the role of Moneylander will be a treat for his fans.

National Award winning actress Kirti Suresh is on board to play the female lead role. This is the first time she is sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu in a film jointly co-produced by Mythri Movie Makers GMB Entertainment And 14 reels plus banners.

The makers have already released the first look poster of Sarkaru Vara Pata showing a stubble of Mahesh and a tattoo of one rupee coin.