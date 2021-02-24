ENTERTAINMENT

Mahesh Babu’s extra effort to become the perfect money lander

Posted on
Mahesh Babu's extra effort to become the perfect money lander
Mahesh Babu’s extra effort to become the perfect money lander

Recent telugu superstars Mahesh babu His forthcoming film Sarkaru Vari Pata directed by Parashurama has wrapped the first schedule, which was earlier directed by Geeta Govindam directed by Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandana. We have already reported that Sarkaru Wari is based on the bank scam and Parashuram has written a story in the world of bank scams that has caused a sensation over the years. In this film, Mahesh Babu is playing the role of a moneylender.

Now reports are coming that Mahesh Babu is making extra effort to understand the nuances of the moneylender’s language. His body language in the role of Moneylander will be a treat for his fans.

National Award winning actress Kirti Suresh is on board to play the female lead role. This is the first time she is sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu in a film jointly co-produced by Mythri Movie Makers GMB Entertainment And 14 reels plus banners.

The makers have already released the first look poster of Sarkaru Vara Pata showing a stubble of Mahesh and a tattoo of one rupee coin.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.7K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
930
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
906
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
832
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
726
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });