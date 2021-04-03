Mahie Gill Wiki, Bio, Age, Biography, Husband, Family, Height, Networth – Tech Kashif

Mahie Gill often known as Rimpy Kaur born on 19 December 1975 (Age:45 Years) in Chandigarh, India is an Indian actress. She has labored in Punjabi, Hindi, and Telugu films. She is greatest recognized for her position of Paro within the movie Dev.D and gained the 2010 Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress for her position in Dev.D.
Mahie Gill Family, Caste, Husband / Boyfriend
Mahie Gill born on 19 December 1975 belongs to a Jatt-Sikh household and he or she is the one girl-child in her household. Her
father was a Deputy Economic Advisor in Punjab Government and her mom is a lecturer. She has two brothers Navnit Gill, Shivender Gill.
Mahie Gill received married when she was 18-year-old. But, the wedding didn’t work out and the duo received divorced. In July 2019, Mahie Gill revealed that she was in a live-in relationship with a businessman from Jammu and has a daughter named Veronica with him. Her boyfriend owns accommodations and casinos throughout Goa. Mahie’s aunt takes care of her daughter in Mumbai.
- Father Name:- Not Known
- Mother Name:- Not Known
- Brother Name:- Navnit Gill, Shivender Gill
- Sister Name:- N/A
- Affairs / Boyfriend:- Not Known
- Husband Name:- Not Known
- Children:- Veronica (Daughter)
Mahie Gill Education, Qualification
She did her education at St. Kabir Public School, Chandigarh and accomplished bachelor of arts (B.A.) in psychology, english, and sociology from the Government College for Girls, Chandigarh. She accomplished her grasp’s diploma in theater from Panjab University, Chandigarh in 1998.
Mahie Gill Career
After finishing her commencement, she participated in a check for OTA (Officers Training Academy) for a three-month coaching interval to turn out to be a military officer and received chosen. Unfortunately, she met with an accident throughout observe and he or she left the coaching.
Mahie Gill made her appearing debut with the Punjabi movie Hawayein (2003). She made her Bollywood debut with the movie Dev.D (2009). Film director Anurag Kashyap supplied her the position of Paro, in Dev.D after he noticed her dancing at a membership at a celebration. She gained enormous recognition after portraying Madhavi Devi, a sexually annoyed spouse in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster (2011) and in addition was a part of their sequel Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns (2013), Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 (2018). Gill has additionally appeared in Pan Singh Tomar, Dabbang 2, Carry On Jatta and Bullet Raja and so on.
Films List
- Tears
- Khushi mil gayee
- Sirf panch din
- Khoya Khoya Chand
- Mitti Wajaan Maardi
- Chak De Phatte
- Dev.D
- Gulaal
- Pal pal dil ke ssaat
- Aagey se right
- Dabangg
- Mirch
- Etc. Pataang
- Not a Love Story
- Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster
- Michael
- Paan Singh Tomar
- Carry On Jatta
- Dabangg 2
- Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns
- Zanjeer
- Bullett Raja
- Gang of Ghosts
- Buddha in a Traffic Jam
- Shareek
- Hey Bro
- Aatishbazi Ishq
- Wedding Anniversary
- Phamous
- Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3
- Family of Thakurganj
- Posham pa
- Durgamati
- Doordarshan
Web Series List
- Apharan – Sabka Katega
- Fixerr
Mahie Gill Physical look, Net Worth, Car Collection
- Birthday:- 19 December 1975
- Age:- 45 Years
- Height:- 165 cm, 5 ft 5 inch
- Weight:- 55 Kg
- Figure Measurement:- 34-28-35
- Net Worth:- 15 Crore INR (Approx, in 2021)
- Car Collection:- Not Known
- Mahie Gill struggled with melancholy after her greatest pal cheated on her and took all her cash.
- She is a devotee of Lord Ganpati.
- Mahie is in a live-in relationship with a businessman and has a 3 years outdated daughter named Veronica.