Mahie Gill Wiki, Bio, Age, Biography, Husband, Family, Height, Networth – Tech Kashif

Mahie Gill often known as Rimpy Kaur born on 19 December 1975 (Age:45 Years) in Chandigarh, India is an Indian actress. She has labored in Punjabi, Hindi, and Telugu films. She is greatest recognized for her position of Paro within the movie Dev.D and gained the 2010 Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress for her position in Dev.D.

Mahie Gill born on 19 December 1975 belongs to a Jatt-Sikh household and he or she is the one girl-child in her household. Her

father was a Deputy Economic Advisor in Punjab Government and her mom is a lecturer. She has two brothers Navnit Gill, Shivender Gill.

Mahie Gill received married when she was 18-year-old. But, the wedding didn’t work out and the duo received divorced. In July 2019, Mahie Gill revealed that she was in a live-in relationship with a businessman from Jammu and has a daughter named Veronica with him. Her boyfriend owns accommodations and casinos throughout Goa. Mahie’s aunt takes care of her daughter in Mumbai.

She did her education at St. Kabir Public School, Chandigarh and accomplished bachelor of arts (B.A.) in psychology, english, and sociology from the Government College for Girls, Chandigarh. She accomplished her grasp’s diploma in theater from Panjab University, Chandigarh in 1998.

After finishing her commencement, she participated in a check for OTA (Officers Training Academy) for a three-month coaching interval to turn out to be a military officer and received chosen. Unfortunately, she met with an accident throughout observe and he or she left the coaching.

Mahie Gill made her appearing debut with the Punjabi movie Hawayein (2003). She made her Bollywood debut with the movie Dev.D (2009). Film director Anurag Kashyap supplied her the position of Paro, in Dev.D after he noticed her dancing at a membership at a celebration. She gained enormous recognition after portraying Madhavi Devi, a sexually annoyed spouse in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster (2011) and in addition was a part of their sequel Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns (2013), Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 (2018). Gill has additionally appeared in Pan Singh Tomar, Dabbang 2, Carry On Jatta and Bullet Raja and so on.

Tears Khushi mil gayee Sirf panch din Khoya Khoya Chand Mitti Wajaan Maardi Chak De Phatte Dev.D Gulaal Pal pal dil ke ssaat Aagey se right Dabangg Mirch Etc. Pataang Not a Love Story Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Michael Paan Singh Tomar Carry On Jatta Dabangg 2 Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns Zanjeer Bullett Raja Gang of Ghosts Buddha in a Traffic Jam Shareek Hey Bro Aatishbazi Ishq Wedding Anniversary Phamous Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 Family of Thakurganj Posham pa Durgamati Doordarshan

Apharan – Sabka Katega Fixerr

Wiki / Bio Name Mahie Gill Nickname Rimpy Profession(s) Actress, Model Debut Film Hawayen (2003) Physical Stats & More Height (approx.) in centimeters– 165 cm

meters– 1.65 m

in ft inches– 5 ft 5 inch Weight (approx.) in kilograms– 55 Kg Eye Colour Brown Hair Colour Black Body Measurement 34-28-35 Bust Size 34 Waist Size 28 Hip Size 35 Personal Life Date of Birth 19 December 1975 Birth Palace Chandigarh, India Hometown Chandigarh, India Residence Goa Nationality Indian Age 45 Years Star Sign/Zodiac Sign Sagittarius Religion Sikhism Hobbies Travelling Education & Qualification School St. Kabir Public School, Chandigarh College/University Government College for Girls, Chandigarh

Panjab University, Chandigarh Qualification B.A. in Psychology, English, and Sociology Relationships & More Marital Status Divorced Affairs / Boyfriend Name Not Known Family Parents Father– Not Known

Mother– Not Known Siblings Sister– N/A

Brother– Navnit Gill, Shivender Gill Spouse / Husband Not Known Children Son– N/A

Daughter– Veronica Favourite Things Favourite Actor Anil Kapoor Favourite Actress Konkana Sen, Kareena Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Favourite Food Pasta Favourite Films Andaz Apna Apna, Mr. India, Lamhe, Chandni Favourite Holiday Destination Kerala Net Worth and Car Collection Net price 15 Crore INR (Approx, in 2021) Car Collection Not Known