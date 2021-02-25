Mahila Samridhi Yojana UP | Full details

Complete Details of the Uttar Pradesh Mahila Samarthya Yojana

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mr. Yogi Adityanath has launched another initiative for women in the state. However, it was officially announced by the Finance Minister of UP Mr. Suresh Khanna in the budget sessions of the financial year 2021-22. The scheme is named Mahila Samridhi Yojana UP (Uttar Pradesh Women Equivalent Scheme), under which the government aims to make women self-reliant by providing them employment opportunities. Inaugurating the project, CM has claimed that the Mahila Samridhi Yojana will raise the standard of living of the people through Home and Cottage Industries. In addition, the government has allocated Rs 100 crore for the scheme. This scheme is definitely a great initiation of the government as it empowers women and makes them self-reliant in the society.

The main objective of starting this scheme is to empower women in the state.

Under this scheme, the government will create employment for the female population in the state.

1000 crores has already been given to implement the UP Women Empowerment Scheme.

In the first phase of the plan, the government will establish 200 development blocks.

Established centers will be targeted for training, general production and processing, technical research, development, packaging, labeling, barcoding facilities, etc.

90% of the expenditure to maintain these centers will be borne by the government.

Need for women prosperity scheme UP

Currently, there are more than 90 lakh micro, small and medium enterprises in the state.

Of these, about 80 lakh are set up in micro units operating under the home and cottage industries.

However, now, the government will give priority to women-run industries in the state.

Implementation of UP Mahila Samridhi Yojana 2021

Mukhyamantri Samarthya Yojana Will be operated in all 800 blocks of the state on a group approach.

Will be operated in all 800 blocks of the state on a group approach. For this, the government will identify the problems of cottage and cottage industries.

Formation of two-tier committees for UP Mahila Samridhi Yojana

The state government will form two-level committees at the state and district levels to implement the scheme.

In addition, the District Magistrates constituted will be chaired by the District Magistrate and work in coordination with the State Level Steering Committee to encourage employment of women in the state.

The committees will define and guide qualified women groups and organizations in each region.

The state government will organize public awareness programs, advisory programs, orientation visits, seminars, workshops and training programs to promote entrepreneurs / businesswomen.

