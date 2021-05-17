Mahima Gupta Biography, Wiki, Age, Boyfriend, Facts & More

Mahima Gupta Wiki, Net Worth, Boyfriend, Biography, Husband, Birthday, Age, Facts & More Details are available on this website. Here You also get Mahima Gupta Social Media links like Instagram, Twitter, & Facebook. On this website, you can get each and every piece of information about Mahima Gupta in Detail.

Full Name: Mahima Gupta Nickname: Mah Age in 2021: 25 Years DOB: 16 September 1996 Birthplace: Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, India Hometown: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality: India Gender: Female Religion: Hinduism Zodiac Sign: fish Profession: Actress, Model

Mahima Gupta Info

Mahima Gupta is a very popular Indian Actress and Model known for her amazing Role in movies like “Gandii Baat 6”. She is also known for her lovely Smile.

Mahima Gupta looks very- very beautiful and pretty and also she got very beautiful and Glowing Skin. She has a huge following on Social Media. Mahima Gupta had over 31.8K Instagram Followers.

Biography of Mahima Gupta

Mahima Gupta was born on 16 September 1996, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, India, and now in 2021, She is 25 Years old. She is an Indian by Nationality. The full Name of Mahima is Mahima Gupta and people call her Mahima.

She is Hinduism by his religion and his zodiac sign is fish. Mahima Gupta is Unmarried and his Father’s name is Under Review and his Mother’s name is Sunita Gupta. His Brother’s name is also in Under Review.

Some facts of Mahima Gupta

Does Mahima Gupta, Consume Alcohol? No

Does Mahima Gupta, Smoke Cigarettes? No

She is a very good Swimmer.

Mahima Gupta goes to GYM daily.

She is a Non-Vegetarian.

