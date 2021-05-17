ENTERTAINMENT

Mahima Gupta Biography, Wiki, Age, Boyfriend, Facts & More

Mahima Gupta Wiki, Net Worth, Boyfriend, Biography, Husband, Birthday, Age, Facts & More Details are available on this website. Here You also get Mahima Gupta Social Media links like Instagram, Twitter, & Facebook. On this website, you can get each and every piece of information about Mahima Gupta in Detail.

Full Name: Mahima Gupta
Nickname: Mah
Age in 2021: 25 Years
DOB: 16 September 1996
Birthplace: Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, India
Hometown: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Nationality: India
Gender: Female
Religion: Hinduism
Zodiac Sign: fish
Profession: Actress, Model

Mahima Gupta Info

Mahima Gupta Sexy and hot images

Mahima Gupta is a very popular Indian Actress and Model known for her amazing Role in movies like “Gandii Baat 6”. She is also known for her lovely Smile.

Mahima Gupta looks very- very beautiful and pretty and also she got very beautiful and Glowing Skin. She has a huge following on Social Media. Mahima Gupta had over 31.8K Instagram Followers.

Biography of Mahima Gupta

Mahima Gupta was born on 16 September 1996, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, India, and now in 2021, She is 25 Years old. She is an Indian by Nationality. The full Name of Mahima is Mahima Gupta and people call her Mahima.

She is Hinduism by his religion and his zodiac sign is fish. Mahima Gupta is Unmarried and his Father’s name is Under Review and his Mother’s name is Sunita Gupta. His Brother’s name is also in Under Review.

Physical Stats and More
Height: 5’4″ feet
Weight: 58 kg
Body Measurement: 34 – 26 – 34
Dress Size: 8 US
Shoe Size: 6 US
Tattoo Details: No Tattoo
Eye Colour: Black
Hair Colour: Black
Hobbies: Traveling

Family & Boyfriend
Father: Not Known
Mother: Sunita Gupta
Brother: Not Known
Sister: Not Known
Boyfriend: Not Known
Marital Status: Unmarried
Husband: N/A
Dating History: Not Known
Marriage Date: N/A
Son: N/A
Daughter: N/A

Net Worth & Salary
Net Worth: $ 3 Million USD
Salary: Not Available
Income source: Acting

Social media
Instagram: Click Hear
Facebook: N/A
Twitter: N/A
Gmail: Click Hear

Some facts of Mahima Gupta

Some facts of Mahima Gupta

  • Does Mahima Gupta, Consume Alcohol? No
  • Does Mahima Gupta, Smoke Cigarettes? No
  • Mahima Gupta was born on 16 September 1996, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, India.
  • She is a very good Swimmer.
  • Mahima Gupta goes to GYM daily.
  • She is a Non-Vegetarian.
  • Mahima Gupta Net Worth $3 Million USD in 2020.
  • Mahima Gupta had over 31.8K Instagram Followers.

If you have more details about Mahima Gupta. Please comment below we will update as soon as possible.

