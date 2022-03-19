Mahindra Bolero to Scorpio Offers on Discount This Holi | If not now then when! Buy Mahindra Bolero and Scorpio at very low prices, the company is giving huge discounts

Mahindra Bolero is one of the best selling models of the company. On the other hand, the company is preparing to launch the next generation model of its famous model Scorpio. Recently it has been spotted on different occasions during testing.

new Delhi Published: March 17, 2022 06:57:39 pm

The country’s leading automaker Mahindra is preparing to introduce its new Scorpio in the domestic market soon. Meanwhile, the company is also offering huge discounts on its vehicle line-up in the month of March. This month you can save a lot of money by buying the company’s best selling models Bolero and Scorpio. So let’s know what is the company’s discount offer:

Before the launch of the next generation model of Mahindra Scorpio, you can make huge savings on its existing model. An exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, corporate bonus of Rs 4,000, additional discount of Rs 15,000 is being given on the purchase of this SUV. On the other hand, the company is offering a cash discount of Rs 50,000, a corporate discount of Rs 20,000 and an additional discount of Rs 20,000 on the flagship model Alturas G4. Also read: Nitin Gadkari Launches Unique Electric Car, Range Of 1359Km And Price Is So Much Coming to the MPV segment, Mahindra Marazzo gets a cash discount of Rs 15,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and corporate benefits worth Rs 5,200 this March. On the other hand, cash discount of up to Rs 30,003, corporate profit of Rs 4,000, exchange bonus of up to Rs 25,000 and other discounts of Rs 5,000 are being given on the purchase of the company’s best selling model Mahindra XUV300.

This month, Mahindra Bolero is available with total discounts of up to Rs 24,000 which includes cash, corporate and other discounts. Meanwhile, the top variants of the KUV100 NXT can be bought with a cash discount of up to Rs 38,055, corporate benefits of up to Rs 3,000 and exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000. This month the company is not offering any discount on its recently launched XUV700. Apart from this, there is no benefit of any kind on the Bolero Neo and Thar models.

