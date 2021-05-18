ENTERTAINMENT

Mahindra & Mahindra to help families of employees who died from COVID

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (M&M), the flagship company of the Mahindra Group, will pay salaries for the next five years, in addition to double the annual compensation for any employee suffering from COVID-19 under family support. Payment will be made in addition to program. Mahish Group Managing Director and CEO Aneesh Shah said this according to a letter to his employees.

M&M has introduced a family support policy for its employees, under which the company will also support education of children up to class XII with a provision of up to Rs 2 lakh per child per child for their deceased employees.

“We are here to help share and lighten the burden of families who have been affected by COVID-19. Some families faced the sudden loss of a loved one and had to bear the unexpected responsibility of running a home. We want you to know that you are not alone, and we are here to support you, ”Shah wrote to the M&M staff numbering around 25,000.

He said that the ‘Family Assistance Policy’ further enhances the support of lump sum payment of double the annual compensation provided by the company in the last one year.

“In the unfortunate event of the death of a colleague, there is a significant additional financial support; we will pay salaries for the next five years; Apart from lump sum payment of 2x annual compensation, ”he said.

The deceased’s spouse or dependents will be paid salaries as per the defined guidelines. Noting that M&M has taken a number of steps to counter COVID-19 and to keep its employees safe, he said the company is in addition to covering the cost of vaccines through alliances with medical providers for vaccination. Will enable an easy process of.

