Mahindra XUV700 On Road Price In India Launch Date Mileage Interior Features & Specs

The topmost and popular car manufacturing company Mahindra which earns so much positive and well response from the purchasers and now, the Mahindra company announced that they are planning to launch their brand new global SUV project which carries the codename of W601. This newly announced and latest car of the company will carry the name of Mahindra XUV700 and this will be the new SUV of the Mahindra company. Along with this, the company stated that they will launch this tremendous car in the second quarter of FY22 and this car will be manufactured in the city of Maharashtra named Chakan. Stick with us to collect all the latest updates and information about this newly announced car.
The car manufacturing company unveiled the name tag of the new SUV and the name of the car is revealed through a video highlighting the young team behind the making of this car and shows their incredible and amazing skills to make the car more prominent and amazing to the purchaser. Talking about the name of this car then the name of this amazing and tremendous car pronounce as the ‘XUV seven double O’. The car surely wins the heart of the purchasers through its amazing and incredible specifications and features and it is expected that the car will launch very soon in the Indian market.
The newly announced car comes in two variants such as both diesel and petrol engine options and in this, there are two options for the rider that is manual and automatic transmission variants. The main and key major specifications of the XUV700 is that it will occupy the option of the All-Wheel-Drive (AWD). Along with this, the car carries more amazing and tremendous specification which makes the car more prominent and valuable to the riders.
Apart from this, the car manufacturing company said that the car will come with the technology of sci-fi with vivacious performance and contains the top class features with the features of world-class safety features. The XUV700 is the most awaited and popular car of the Mahindra company and this car will surely give an amazing experience of the rides to the consumers. It indicates the starting of the next generation of modern and genuine Mahindra SUVs and this statement is published by the CEO of the Mahindra-Automotive Division named Veejay Nakrara. Stay tuned with us for more updates about this car.