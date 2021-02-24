ENTERTAINMENT

Mahshivratri treat from Pawan Kalyan and Krish

K kr Gauthamiputra satakarni Fame is currently working with Power Star Pawan Kalyan For a film, which is moving at a fast pace. Krish brought Martam Shankar’s famed Nidhi Agarwal on board to play the lead role. Now as per the latest update, the makers have decided to reveal the title of Pawan Kalyan and Krish’s film on the occasion of Mahashivaratri on 11 March.

The first look poster of Pawan Kalyan, directed by Krish, will also be unveiled on the same day.

Jacqueline Fernandez, an item girl from Bollywood Sundari and Saaho, is on board to play the lead role in the film. Sources say that Pawan Kalyan starrer will be a sad ending to the film.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s character will die in the middle of the second half. She is essaying the role of a princess and will make her screen appearance as the sister of a king. Pawan Kalyan playing the role of a thief in the Mogul era.

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is also part of this periodic entertainment, bankrolled by AM Rattam and composed by MM Keeravani. Pawan Kalyan, on the other hand, will be seen playing the role of a lawyer in the movie Vacation Saab directed by Veenu Sriram.

