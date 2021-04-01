Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu Alt Balaji Web Series All Episode Released Watch Online – trendykendy

Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu is the latest web series of Alt Balaji featuring Parth Samthaan, Patralekha and Arslan Gon in the pivot roles. The Alt Balaji web series is all set to release on 20th April 2021. The story of the series is revolving around a gangster whose goal to make it huge as a movie financier in the Bollywood industry.

The lead actors Parth Samthaan and Arslan Goni brief about the show story in an interview. He said, “The show is based on the time when the underworld was overtaking Bombay and the story of how the mafia came to an end was a threat to all”.

Parth Samthaan portrays a Nawaab character in a show. While on the other side, Arslan Goni plays a Lala character. Now it will be interesting to watch how fans will react after seeing their favourite stars in different characters.

If we talk about the full star cast list. So, there are many actors who give amazing performances in web series such as Arslan Goni, Patralekha, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Parth Samthaan, Ankit Gupta, Danish Husain.

The web series will be streamed on 20th April 2021 on the Alt Balaji app. You can download the app from Google Play Store or Apple store. However, you have to purchase a premium subscription plan.

