ENTERTAINMENT

Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu Alt Balaji Web Series All Episode Released Watch Online – trendykendy

Avatar
By
Posted on
Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu Alt Balaji Web Series All Episode Released Watch Online - trendykendy

Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu is the latest web series of Alt Balaji featuring Parth Samthaan, Patralekha and Arslan Gon in the pivot roles. The Alt Balaji web series is all set to release on 20th April 2021. The story of the series is revolving around a gangster whose goal to make it huge as a movie financier in the Bollywood industry.

The lead actors Parth Samthaan and Arslan Goni brief about the show story in an interview. He said, “The show is based on the time when the underworld was overtaking Bombay and the story of how the mafia came to an end was a threat to all”.

Parth Samthaan portrays a Nawaab character in a show. While on the other side, Arslan Goni plays a Lala character. Now it will be interesting to watch how fans will react after seeing their favourite stars in different characters.

If we talk about the full star cast list. So, there are many actors who give amazing performances in web series such as Arslan Goni, Patralekha, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Parth Samthaan, Ankit Gupta, Danish Husain.

The web series will be streamed on 20th April 2021 on the Alt Balaji app. You can download the app from Google Play Store or Apple store. However, you have to purchase a premium subscription plan.

Keep updated with us for further latest web series update and news of popular OTT platforms. Also, do not forget to watch Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu full web series online on Alt Balaji.

Also Read: Girlfriends Voot Web Series Watch Online, Cast, All Episodes Online, Release Date, Review

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
429
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
402
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
386
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
376
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
374
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
369
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
338
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
336
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
328
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
328
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top