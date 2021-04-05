Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu Web Series Cast, Trailer, Story, Wiki, and More

Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu is an upcoming Indian OTT web series, releasing on Alt Balaji/ Zee5 App and website (20 April 2021). The lead cast of the web series includes Parth Samthaan and Patralekhaa Paul. Anyone who has a paid subscription to the Alt Balaji/Zee5 app and website can watch all episodes of the web series from 20 April 2021. Zee5 and Altbalaji have a strategic partnership because of Ekta Kapoor, that is why the web series will also be available on the Zee5 app and website. Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu web series is directed by Siddhartha Luther. Ekta Kapoor is the producer of the web series.

Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu Wiki and Crew

Name Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu Director Siddhartha Luther Producer Ekta Kapoor Written by/Story Sarthak Juneja

Suparn Verma Screenplay Sarthak Juneja

Suparn Verma Production Company Juggernaut Production Lead Cast Parth Samthaan

Patralekhaa Paul

Danish Husain Genre Crime

Thriller

Erotic Total Episodes Not Known Country India Music Not Known DOP Shanu Singh Rajput Releasing Date 20 April 2021 Language Hindi Releasing Platform Alt balaji

Sea5

Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu Trailer

[Alt Balaji] Bekaaboo Season 2 Web Series Cast, Trailer, Story, Wiki, and More

[Alt Balaji] Paurashpur Web Series Cast, Trailer, Story, Wiki, and More

[Alt Balaji] Dark 7 White Web Series Cast, Trailer, Story, Wiki and More

The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the trailer and movie must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series.

Checkout: [Nuefliks] Shikari Episode 2

Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu Cast and Details

Parth Samthaan

Patralekhaa Paul

Danish Husain

Where to watch Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu?

The interested viewer can watch or download Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu web series on the Alt Balaji and Zee5 app and website. You need a paid subscription to enjoy the web series