Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu Web Series Cast, Trailer, Story, Wiki, and More

Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu is an upcoming Indian OTT web series, releasing on Alt Balaji/ Zee5 App and website (20 April 2021). The lead cast of the web series includes Parth Samthaan and Patralekhaa Paul. Anyone who has a paid subscription to the Alt Balaji/Zee5 app and website can watch all episodes of the web series from 20 April 2021. Zee5 and Altbalaji have a strategic partnership because of Ekta Kapoor, that is why the web series will also be available on the Zee5 app and website. Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu web series is directed by Siddhartha Luther. Ekta Kapoor is the producer of the web series.

Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu Wiki and Crew

Name Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu
Director Siddhartha Luther
Producer Ekta Kapoor
Written by/Story Sarthak Juneja
Suparn Verma
Screenplay Sarthak Juneja
Suparn Verma
Production Company Juggernaut Production
Lead Cast Parth Samthaan
Patralekhaa Paul
Danish Husain
Genre Crime
Thriller
Erotic
Total Episodes Not Known
Country India
Music Not Known
DOP Shanu Singh Rajput
Releasing Date 20 April 2021
Language Hindi
Releasing Platform Alt balaji
Sea5

Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu Trailer

The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the trailer and movie must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series.

Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu Cast and Details

Parth Samthaan

Parth Samthaan

Patralekhaa Paul

Patralekhaa Paul

Danish Husain

Danish Husain
Where to watch Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu?

The interested viewer can watch or download Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu web series on the Alt Balaji and Zee5 app and website. You need a paid subscription to enjoy the web series

