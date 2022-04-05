Main battles and predictions: AC Milan vs Bologna

AC Milan host Bologna in the San Siro tonight as the side debut their new fourth shirt and look to maintain their hold on the top spot. inter Milan And Napoli breathed down with her neck down. Stefano Pioli’s priority will be to re-firing the attack and hopefully the defense will come up with another clean sheet. Here are some of the major battles to watch in the game:

major battle

striker vs center back

Olivier Giroud vs Gary Medele

Giroud was under fire at the international break but doesn’t seem to have the kind of game he has to score. He can be crucial in getting another assist or taking out the medal to make room for one of the wingers. I am more confident to see Ibrahimovic come off the bench and get a goal in this game as he did in the last game against Bologna. Giroud is an important…