Main Hero Bol Raha Hu Cast, Release Date, Story & How to Watch Free

Main Hero Bol Raha Hu Cast, Release Date
Main Hero Bol Raha Hu Cast, Release Date

Main Hero Bol Raha hu is the new upcoming web series that will be airing on Alt Balaji. Also, the talented actor Parth Samthaan will be starring in the show as the male protagonist. If you follow Parth on Instagram, you already knew it because he announced it on his Instagram handle. Know more about the Main Hero Bol Raha Hu cast, release date, and how to watch free online.

Alt Balaji and the Juggernaut Productions are the joint producers of Main Hero Bol Raha hu. Moreover, Siddhartha Luther is the director of the show and Samar Khan is the creative producer.

The show is set in the 80s era of Mumbai. To know more details about the plot of the Main Hero Bol Raha Hu cast, release date, and story, check out the article below.

Main Hero Bol Raha Hu Story

The official teaser video of the show is out on all of its social media handles. Parth Samthaan has made a place in the hearts of the audience and the promo video was made for the same purpose. Kaisi Hai Yaariyan and Kasauti Zindagi ki are the two famous shows of Parth and the fans of these shows fell immensely in love with Parth. As the promo of Main Hero Bol Raha Hu released, people are waiting to see him again on screen with his handsome personality.

Ekta Kapoor always focuses on dealing with risky scenarios efficiently and making them look perfect. That is what happened in this show as well. Parth will play the role of a hard-core gangster and he looks gorgeous in the promo video. He is the type of gangster who does not care about the laws and is a self-centred person. Parth can be seen doing all the swaggy and rowdy things in the trailer.

Main Hero Bol Raha Hu Cast

Apart from Parth Samthaan who will play the role of the dreaded gangster Abu Salem, Arslan Goni will also be there in the web series as another gangster.

We will update more information on our page soon so stay in touch. Also, take care of yourself and your loved ones.

