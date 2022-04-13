Maisie Williams gets angry with Arya, doesn’t miss ‘Game of Thrones’

Maisie Williams talks GQ UK About her complicated feelings when it comes to remembering “Game of Thrones,” where she played the strong-willed and tomboyish Arya Stark for all eight seasons of the HBO fantasy blockbuster. When asked which part of the show she misses the most, Williams fell silent and then replied, “Can’t I say anything about that?”

“I don’t think it’s healthy [to miss it], because I loved it,” Williams said. “I look at it with so much love, and I look at it with so much pride. But why would I want to make myself feel sad for the biggest thing that happened to me? I don’t want to associate it with feelings of pain.”

Williams also spoke of angering Arya because she herself came of age as a woman during the show. Arya’s coming-of-age experience stood in…