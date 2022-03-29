Major changes in the Leaving Certificate, in the fifth year, students will get a chance to appear in some examinations

Major reforms of the Leaving Certificate are being planned from 2024, which will include project work and examinations in the fifth and sixth years.

The move is aimed at reducing the stress level of students around traditional written examinations and introducing teacher-based assessment for projects and other curriculum components.

Education Minister Norma Foley is keen to move forward with reforms that will see students entering the senior cycle in September 2023 sit in Paper One in English and Irish at the end of the fifth year.

In many years, there will be 60 percent marks for all Leaving Certificate subjects…