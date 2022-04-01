Major concerns for JPL clubs: “It is disastrous for Belgian football” | football24

Dutch top clubs decided on Thursday to pull the plug from the BeNeLiga. So there will be no widespread competition at the moment. What will happen in the Belgian league then?

In theory, the next season would be the final season with a competition with eighteen teams. After that we will have competition with only sixteen teams. This means that many teams will be eliminated in the next season.

The smaller teams are definitely against that proposal, while the bigger teams are in favor of it. AA Gent president Ivan de Witte is also a fan of a competition with sixteen teams. “Personally, I also believe that financially in our country – with 11 million residents – there is no room for eighteen clubs. This is disastrous for Belgian football.”