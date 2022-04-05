‘Major disruption’: what John Campbell’s departure for breakfast means

He is one if not the biggest name in New Zealand media.

He has been a trusted friend of the nation, breaking into Kiwi homes during earthquakes, terror attacks, lockdowns, protests, six Olympics and six prime ministers.

His brand is immaculate, and his affinity for rap music and getting lost in the laughs makes him all the more likable and marketable.

So what do John Campbell’s departure from Breakfast, and the introduction of journalist Kamhal Santamaria mean for the highly competitive ratings war between Breakfast and the AM?

Breakfast remains New Zealand’s most-watched morning news program in 2022, with an audience reach of 352,100 per day.

But will Campbell’s departure open the door to closing the ratings gap for AM’s revamped morning show, which has long leaned into favorites…