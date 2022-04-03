Major ‘expected wait time’ feature suspended amid ongoing chaos at Dublin airport as many miss their flights

Delays at Dublin airport continue this weekend as many unhappy travelers take to Twitter to document their long wait times and missed flights.

Some are facing queues of up to four hours as staffing issues put pressure on operations which led to the closure of the fast track option recently.

It is currently not possible to book fast-track protection and customers are still advised to allow extra time for these ongoing delays.

The worst queues are being experienced during peak hours for travel both morning and evening, resulting in some passengers not getting their flights.

