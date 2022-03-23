Major General Thabet Jawas was killed in an explosion targeting his convoy north of Aden

Security and local sources said that the commander of the Al-Anad axis, the commander of the 131st Infantry Brigade, Major General Thabet Jawas, was killed with a number of his companions this evening, Wednesday, when a car bomb exploded targeting his convoy between the governorates of Lahj and Aden in the south of the country.

The sources added to “Al-Masdar Online” that a small car (the type of which has not been determined so far) penetrated into the convoy of Brigadier General Thabet Jawas as he was passing through…