‘Major incident reported over suspected gas release’

Ian Harto

Emergency services respond to a ‘major incident’ while treating ‘multiple patients’ at the London Aquatics Center in Stratford, Wednesday 23 March.

A major event was announced at the London Aquatics Center in Stratford’s Queen Elizabeth Park. The area was cordoned off and evacuated. The London Fire Brigade said it dealt with a ‘chemical incident’ and that several patients were treated for breathing difficulties. The incident is over now and there is no more danger to the public.

About 200 people were evacuated from the building after a large amount of chlorine gas was released. In all, about 50 people were treated for ‘difficulty breathing’, and 29 required hospital treatment…