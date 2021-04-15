Major junior hockey’s Memorial Cup cancelled for second-straight year

A lot of the sports activities tournaments and championships taken down by the COVID-19 pandemic within the spring of 2020 discovered a approach to maintain their occasions later in 2020 or early in 2021, and even some cancelled altogether (just like the NCAA 2020 males’s and girls’s basketball tournaments and spring championships) have since come again of the 2021 model. However the Memorial Cup (trophy seen above in 2019 , the four-team championship involving the champion of every of the three main junior hockey leagues (the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, and Quebec Main Junior Hockey League) and a number, now received’t be performed for a second consecutive season.

The Canadian Hockey League (the umbrella group over these three leagues; it’s not a league itself) introduced the cancellation of the 2021 Memorial Cup (which had been scheduled to be hosted by the OHL in both Oshawa or Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario) Tuesday. The WHL and QMJHL are in the midst of taking part in seasons, with the WHL’s shortened and incorporating divisional hubs and the QMJHL’s additionally solely involving play inside divisions, however the OHL has not been capable of play but because of provincial governmental laws. That, plus the challenges with bringing championship groups collectively from throughout Canada (and probably from throughout the U.S. as effectively; each the WHL and OHL embody American groups), doubtless figured into this cancellation. Right here’s the CHL’s assertion on this transfer:

The Canadian Hockey League, in affiliation with our three member leagues, the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, and Quebec Main Junior Hockey League, has made the very tough determination to cancel the 2021 Memorial Cup. “The CHL is dedicated to the well being and security of our gamers, their households and billets, our groups, employees and officers, and the communities wherein we play. That has pushed all of our tough selections for the final 12 months as now we have handled this international pandemic,” stated CHL President Dan MacKenzie. “The choice was made primarily based on the restrictions on journey, border restrictions, and quarantining necessities that will make it unimaginable to provide league champions.” The Memorial Cup is steeped in custom and is likely one of the most tough trophies to win in all of sport. The CHL appears to be like ahead to presenting it subsequent season to the championship membership that has earned the precise to hoist it. Additional selections relating to the timing and placement of the 2022 Memorial Cup shall be introduced at a later date.

This cancellation is kind of important, particularly with it being the second-straight 12 months the match was cancelled. Sure, the WHL and QMJHL are going to proceed preserving on, they usually’ll doubtless nonetheless have their league championships (and maybe the OHL will as effectively if it’s capable of play at a later date), however the lack of an overarching Memorial Cup is relatively completely different from the norm. Till 2020, that cup had been awarded yearly since its 1919 inception, persevering with even throughout Canada’s 1939-45 participation in World Warfare II. So it’s exceptional to see it not given out for 2 straight seasons. And that’s a loss for Rogers Sportsnet (which has the nationwide broadcasting rights to the CHL via 2025-26, displaying greater than 50 video games every year between regular-season play, league playoffs and the Memorial Cup), for main junior gamers trying to enhance their draft inventory or their standing with groups who already drafted them throughout Memorial Cup play, and for followers hoping to observe one of the best groups from every main junior league face off.

On the similar time, although, there’s undoubtedly some logic behind a transfer like this. Canada as a complete is going through main COVID-19 challenges in the intervening time, with the nation topping the U.S. in circumstances per million on Friday for the primary time for the reason that pandemic’s early days. And late final week, the American Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention elevated their warning on Canada to Tier 4, “vacationers ought to keep away from all journey to Canada. ” That warning applies even for the fully-vaccinated. So that will pose an enormous downside for the Memorial Cup if an American staff was to qualify.

Maybe the even bigger downside for the occasion is that the OHL hasn’t began but and has no clear path to beginning. That’s much more true with Ontario just lately going again into extreme quarantine restrictions. And the Memorial Cup can’t simply be reformatted to depart out one league, particularly with that league speculated to act because the host this 12 months. Additionally, even “bubble” occasions in Canada just like the World Curling Championships in Calgary have hit main COVID-19 points, so making an attempt to drag off a Memorial Cup in the intervening time feels extremely tough.

The CHL additionally isn’t the one Canadian sports activities physique that’s hit points in making an attempt to renew play amidst COVID-19. Canadian MLB, NBA and MLS groups all relocated outdoors Canada for play final season and this season, and the Canadian NHL groups are taking part in in an all-Canadian division (which has its personal big points because of the team-wide outbreak with the Vancouver Canucks). U SPORTS, the governing physique for Canadian college athletics, canceled its championships final spring amidst the preliminary outbreak (some mid-event), and largely hasn’t resumed play since then (some groups and a few conferences have finished some restricted play, however there have been no nationwide fall or winter championships). And the Canadian Soccer League didn’t play in 2020 (marking a pause for an additional long-running trophy; the Gray Cup had been given out constantly since 1919), and whereas there’s loads of speak about a CFL season this 12 months, that’s removed from a positive factor (particularly given the uncertainty round no matter their talks with the XFL imply).

Sure, there have been some Canadian sports activities occasions held this previous 12 months, notably the Canadian Premier League’s Island Video games and the Canadian Elite Basketball League’s shortened match. However these have been extra exception than rule, and each occurred in periods the place issues within the nation seemed higher than they do proper now. So this isn’t only a Memorial Cup challenge or a significant junior challenge; it’s not less than a little bit of a wider reflection of the place issues are on the Canadian sports activities entrance now.

[Canadian Hockey League; 2019 Memorial Cup photo from @Flibirigit on Wikipedia]