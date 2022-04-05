Major Milan organized by Bologna in Serie A-Xinhua

AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic (L) plays with Denso Cassius of Bologna during a Serie A football match between AC Milan and Bologna on April 4, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Rome, Apr 4 (Xinhua) AC Milan reduced their lead in the Serie A table to one point after a goalless draw against Bologna on Monday.

Rossoneri needed a win to consolidate their lead at the top after victories at Napoli and Inter Milan on Sunday.

Milan put on a strong offensive from the start, managing 33 attempts, but goalkeeper Lukasz Skorpski’s excellent performance allowed Bologna to steal a draw, bringing everything to a halt at the San Siro.

Milan are still in first place with 67 points, but only one point ahead of Napoli, while Inter Milan are in third place with 63 points.