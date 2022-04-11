Roads around the East Link Bridge and the port are blocked

Major traffic disruption is limited to the east of the city around the port.

Dublin City Council urged motorists to avoid the Dublin Port area on Monday morning as truck drivers and riders launched a protest, hoping to bring the capital city to a “standstill”.

However, the Garda Press Office said that overall traffic was “ongoing” around Dublin Port with major disruption limited to the east of the city.

main traffic update

  • Dublin Tunnel, South Side, Congestion
  • East Link Toll Bridge Blocked
  • East Wall Road roundabout blocked
  • Sean Moore Road Roundabout Blocked
  • Delay: Irishtown, Point Village
  • Kildare Street Closed

There are long delays around Irishtown, Point Village and the Dublin Tunnel,…


