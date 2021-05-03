ENTERTAINMENT

Make Cafe Style Creamy Mango Milkshakes at Home

There is a reason why we love the hot summer weather, it brings with it fresh and juicy mangoes that we all yearn for! Mango milkshakes are one of the most loved beverages.

However, many of us fail to achieve that thick and creamy milkshake consistency at home. So, here we thought of bringing you a quick mango milkshake recipe, which can be easily prepared with only 4 ingredients.

How to make Mango Milkshake?
Start by cutting a ripe mango into small cubes.
In a blender, add mango cubes.
Add sugar as per taste.
Drop in scoops of vanilla ice cream.
Pour in cold milk.
Beat it well until you get creamy and thick texture.
Top with ice cream or nuts as you like. This step is optional.
Mango Milkshake Recipe Card
Treat yourself this weekend with a glass of coarse mango milkshake.
total time :
Ten minutes
preparation time :
2 minutes
Cooking Time :
8 minutes
Servings:
2
Cooking level:
Less
Course:
other
Calories:
200
meal:
Indian
Author:
Tanya Malik

material
2 cups chopped mangoes
Sugar according to taste
2-4 scoop of vanilla ice cream
1 cup cold milk
Nuts or ice cream (optional)
Instruction
Phase 1
Peel the mango and cut it into cubes.
step 2
Add mango cubes, vanilla ice cream, sugar as per taste.
step 3
Add to cold milk. Blend.

step 4
How to make mango shake at home

Top with nuts or ice cream. service tax. Enjoy it!

2
ENTERTAINMENT

