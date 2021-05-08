ENTERTAINMENT

Make mango candy at home like market for children, note the recipe

Avatar

Children love to eat candy. But when you can easily make tasty and amazing candies at home, why buy from the market. Yes, today we are going to tell you the recipe of candy, which you can easily make at home. You don’t have to work too hard to make it. So let’s know about the recipe.

material
Baked Mango-3
Baking soda – 1/2 teaspoon
Salt – 1 teaspoon
Food color – a pinch
Cardamom powder – 1/2 teaspoon
Black pepper
Sugar-1/2
Chaat Masala – a pinch
Candy Stick – 10-12 Optional

Method of making
To make mango candy, first you heat a pan. After the pan is hot, add mango pulp, black pepper, salt and cardamom powder and cook for about 5-7 minutes.

After 7 minutes, add chaat masala, cardamom powder and baking soda and cook for a while. However, while cooking, you keep stirring the mixture once or twice so that all the ingredients mix well.

After cooking for about 5 minutes, you put it in a plate and keep it to cool down. After cooling for some time, keep it in the fridge. If you want, you can cut a candy into a candy stick before putting it in the fridge.

Here you heat a pan and add sugar and water and prepare a thick solution. Now dip the sliced ​​candy in this solution and take it out. Add the other candy and remove it.

Now keep it in a plate and serve it for children to eat. Of course, after testing it, children will forget the marketed candy.

Related Items:

Most Popular

64
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
24
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
18
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
17
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
16
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top