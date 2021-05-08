Make mango candy at home like market for children, note the recipe

Children love to eat candy. But when you can easily make tasty and amazing candies at home, why buy from the market. Yes, today we are going to tell you the recipe of candy, which you can easily make at home. You don’t have to work too hard to make it. So let’s know about the recipe.

material

Baked Mango-3

Baking soda – 1/2 teaspoon

Salt – 1 teaspoon

Food color – a pinch

Cardamom powder – 1/2 teaspoon

Black pepper

Sugar-1/2

Chaat Masala – a pinch

Candy Stick – 10-12 Optional

Method of making

To make mango candy, first you heat a pan. After the pan is hot, add mango pulp, black pepper, salt and cardamom powder and cook for about 5-7 minutes.

After 7 minutes, add chaat masala, cardamom powder and baking soda and cook for a while. However, while cooking, you keep stirring the mixture once or twice so that all the ingredients mix well.

After cooking for about 5 minutes, you put it in a plate and keep it to cool down. After cooling for some time, keep it in the fridge. If you want, you can cut a candy into a candy stick before putting it in the fridge.

Here you heat a pan and add sugar and water and prepare a thick solution. Now dip the sliced ​​candy in this solution and take it out. Add the other candy and remove it.

Now keep it in a plate and serve it for children to eat. Of course, after testing it, children will forget the marketed candy.