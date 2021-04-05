Make your own Mirchi Biryani Salon with this recipe – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

A very popular accompaniment served with biryani is a Michi’s Salon and nothing else but the rice dishes with curry with chillies are given a delicious flavor. It is a marriage of many spices that make it tasty and tasty because of the concoction.

how to make it

Fry and grind the spices and make a paste.

Add water and tamarind pulp for consistency and tactile taste.

Garnish with coriander leaves and serve.

Mirchi Salon Recipe Card

If you like Spicy Salmon then this recipe is for you!

Star rating star rating

total time :

40 min

preparation time :

Ten minutes

cooking time :

30 minutes

Servings:

2

Cooking level:

Less

Course:

main course

Calories:

200 rupees

meal:

Indian

Author:

Kishori Sood

Ingredients

200 gm green chillies

30 grams of cooking oil

5 grams mustard oil

100 gm Saeed Onion Paste

2 small sprigs of curry leaves

25 grams Ginger Garlic Paste

40 grams tamarind

salt to taste

Coriander leaves for garnishing

30 grams peanuts

40 grams of coconut

15 grams sesame seeds

10 grams Cumin Seeds

3 red chillies

7-8 black pepper

Instruction

step 1

Take green chilies and open them, de-seed and keep them aside.

Phase 2

In a grinder, take all the dried spices to make a paste.

step 3

Soak tamarind in water and take out the pulp.

step 4

In a non-stick wok, heat the oil and in that order crush mustard seeds, curry leaves and cloves.

Step 5

Mix in the stained onion and shake for a few minutes.

Step 6

Add to the spice paste and keep stirring.

Step 7

Add in water but little by little so that the paste does not stick to the bottom.

Step 8

Add pulp and 50 ml of water.

Step 9

Stir until the consistency looks like a gravy.

Step 10

Add salt and chilli to the gravy and boil it.

Step 11

Take it off the stove and garnish with coriander leaves.