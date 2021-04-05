LATEST

Make your own Mirchi Biryani Salon with this recipe – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

A very popular accompaniment served with biryani is a Michi’s Salon and nothing else but the rice dishes with curry with chillies are given a delicious flavor. It is a marriage of many spices that make it tasty and tasty because of the concoction.

how to make it
Fry and grind the spices and make a paste.
Add water and tamarind pulp for consistency and tactile taste.
Garnish with coriander leaves and serve.
Mirchi Salon Recipe Card
If you like Spicy Salmon then this recipe is for you!
Star rating star rating
total time :
40 min
preparation time :
Ten minutes
cooking time :
30 minutes
Servings:
2
Cooking level:
Less
Course:
main course
Calories:
200 rupees
meal:
Indian
Author:
Kishori Sood

Ingredients
200 gm green chillies
30 grams of cooking oil
5 grams mustard oil
100 gm Saeed Onion Paste
2 small sprigs of curry leaves
25 grams Ginger Garlic Paste
40 grams tamarind
salt to taste
Coriander leaves for garnishing
30 grams peanuts
40 grams of coconut
15 grams sesame seeds
10 grams Cumin Seeds
3 red chillies
7-8 black pepper
Instruction
step 1
Take green chilies and open them, de-seed and keep them aside.
Phase 2
In a grinder, take all the dried spices to make a paste.
step 3
Soak tamarind in water and take out the pulp.

step 4
In a non-stick wok, heat the oil and in that order crush mustard seeds, curry leaves and cloves.
Step 5
Mix in the stained onion and shake for a few minutes.
Step 6
Add to the spice paste and keep stirring.
Step 7
Add in water but little by little so that the paste does not stick to the bottom.
Step 8
Add pulp and 50 ml of water.
Step 9
Stir until the consistency looks like a gravy.
Step 10
Add salt and chilli to the gravy and boil it.
Step 11
Take it off the stove and garnish with coriander leaves.

