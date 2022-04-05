Maker’s Creed: Tyler, the creators set Oakland Arenas on fire

Tyler, the creators are nothing if not dedicated fans. I arrived at Oakland Arena on Friday, three hours before the doors opened for the American rapper and hip-hop artist’s “Call Me If You Get Lost” show. I thought I’d be one of the only people out there; Instead, a large crowd had already flocked to the stadium, and fans were forming long lines at the merchant booth.

Two girls with piercings told me that they had been waiting in the stadium since 1 pm, with the doors not even opening until 6 pm.

If there’s any artist worthy of such a cult following, it would be Tyler, the creator. Originally a member of the Los Angeles-based collective Weird Future, Tyler has created his own musical universe. With each album, they have included a unique new mix…